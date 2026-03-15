The 5 Best Smart Locks You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

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Technology is no longer just something you keep in your pocket or on your desk. Devices are now made to improve all aspects of home life, and there are essential smart home gadgets on the market that range from lighting to cleaning, and from entertainment to lawn care. But security is another aspect of the smart home that has increased in popularity over the years. Security gadgets like video doorbells, motion-triggered floodlights, and alarm systems all integrate well into smart home setups to make various parts of the home more secure.

The doors of your home, however, are a particular point of vulnerability. Securing your home's entry points can be made easy with a smart lock. These devices can often be controlled with a PIN, but many allow you to control a door's lock with a fingerprint or smartphone. They are designed to replace a door's keyed entry system with a motorized deadbolt that can be locked and unlocked remotely.

We've already revealed some of the must-have and must-avoid security gadgets of 2026, but now Consumer Reports has done extensive testing on smart locks to rate the best pieces of tech that don't often get talked about. Here's a look at some of the best smart locks on the market.