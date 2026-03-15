The 5 Best Smart Locks You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
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Technology is no longer just something you keep in your pocket or on your desk. Devices are now made to improve all aspects of home life, and there are essential smart home gadgets on the market that range from lighting to cleaning, and from entertainment to lawn care. But security is another aspect of the smart home that has increased in popularity over the years. Security gadgets like video doorbells, motion-triggered floodlights, and alarm systems all integrate well into smart home setups to make various parts of the home more secure.
The doors of your home, however, are a particular point of vulnerability. Securing your home's entry points can be made easy with a smart lock. These devices can often be controlled with a PIN, but many allow you to control a door's lock with a fingerprint or smartphone. They are designed to replace a door's keyed entry system with a motorized deadbolt that can be locked and unlocked remotely.
We've already revealed some of the must-have and must-avoid security gadgets of 2026, but now Consumer Reports has done extensive testing on smart locks to rate the best pieces of tech that don't often get talked about. Here's a look at some of the best smart locks on the market.
Yale Assure Lock SL
If you're in search of a way to make your home more secure, the Yale Assure Lock SL is one of the slimmest smart locks you'll find. It uses a low-profile touchscreen design, and it's available in three different finishes. In addition to its sleek aesthetics, the Assure Lock SL also integrates well with other smart home tech. It connects via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing users to lock and unlock remotely through the Yale Access App without the need for an additional smart home hub.
At $252, the Yale Assure Lock SL is pricey, even as smart locks go. This may be more than many homeowners are looking to spend on an upgrade, but the Assure Lock SL is at the top of the Consumer Reports rankings for a reason. It's loaded with features, including the ability to integrate with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri for voice commands. It gives you an easy way to come and go with a touchpad code while also giving you controls from anywhere through your smartphone.
Eufy Smart Lock Touch S230
The Eufy Smart Lock Touch S230 brings fingerprint recognition into the mix, which may be more enticing to some than the PIN-only options that dominate the market. The lock is able to read a fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds and takes just one second to unlock the door. Speed like this can come in handy for those who find themselves coming and going often, as well as for businesses with high employee traffic. For those who prefer the use of a touchpad, the Smart Lock S230 provides PIN access as well.
One drawback to the S230 is that it's tied to the Eufy Security App ecosystem. It comes with the ability to connect with Alexa, but smart home integration will be reliant upon the use of other Eufy security devices. The lock can still be controlled from a smartphone with the Eufy Security App, and its feature set and build quality might make it worth its $159.99 price point for many homeowners. It's not far behind the Yale Assure Lock SL in regard to its overall score at Consumer Reports.
Yale Assure Lock 2
Similarly to the Assure Lock SL, the Yale Assure Lock 2 is a touchscreen deadbolt that connects via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Part of what ranks it so high at Consumer Reports is that it works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri for voice commands, and it integrates with smart home software such as Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings, among others. Yale makes its locks to be broadly compatible, and because of its compatibility with Apple HomeKit, you can access the Assure Lock 2 through devices like Apple TV and HomePod in addition to mobile devices.
Compared to the Assure Lock SL, the Assure Lock 2 is a bit more of a value, priced at $199.99. That still puts it at the higher end of the pricing scale when it comes to smart locks, but its features and compatibility are hard to discount for homeowners in search of a smart lock that's easy to set up and integrate with other devices. The auto-unlock feature is another big selling point for the Assure Lock 2, which enables the lock to detect your smartphone's proximity and unlock the door as you approach. Access codes can also be shared and revoked through the app, giving you full control of who has access to your home.
Kwikset Halo Touch 959
Another smart lock with fingerprint functionality is the Kwikset Halo Touch 959, listed for $199. This particular smart lock is good for home and office use, as it's able to store the fingerprints of up to 50 different users for entry. The fingerprints are protected using 128-bit AES encryption, and they're stored locally, so you don't have to worry about the privacy concerns of cloud storage with such sensitive information. A unique feature of the Touch 959 is Halo's SmartKey Security, which allows you to re-key your lock in a matter of seconds.
The Halo Touch 959 integrates well with major smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, but it's not compatible with Apple Home. While this isn't necessarily the smart lock for those invested in the Apple software ecosystem, it still can be accessed on mobile devices through the Kwikset app, which allows for full remote control and management, including locking, unlocking, and monitoring the lock's activity from anywhere. Kwikset has several locks that score well at Consumer Reports, though the Halo Touch has the best overall score among those still on the market.
Schlage Encode Plus
The Schlage Encode Plus has some unique features among the top ranked smart locks at Consumer Reports. One of them is its compatibility with Apple home keys, which allows iPhone and Apple Watch users to tap the device directly against the lock to unlock the door. This can be done without even needing to open an app. For those preferring to use the number pad for entry, the Encode Plus can store up to 100 access codes, so each person in the house can have their own code for access.
This is another smart lock that comes with an expensive price tag, listed for $294 on Amazon. The lock requires an older, slower 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, which may make setup more complicated than with other smart locks, as most home Wi-Fi routers default to 5GHz. But if your router is set up with a 2.4GHz network, or if you have the technical know-how to enable it on your router, the Schlage Encode Plus is feature-packed and compatible with just major smart home platforms.
How we selected these smart locks
Consumer Reports evaluated dozens of smart locks. The selections we've presented here were made based on its lab testing and reviews. We started with its top-ranked locks, then applied our own knowledge of smart home technology and the platforms these locks are designed to integrate with. This helped us determine which security upgrades posed the best value to homeowners.