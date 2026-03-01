5 Costco Home Security Gadgets To Buy And 3 To Avoid
Investments in home security gadgets can do wonders for your peace of mind. If you haven't installed any of them in your house yet, or if you think you need more, why not check out Costco's website? The platform has a rating system that helps you decide which devices to buy and which to avoid, based on feedback from consumers who have already purchased and tried them.
There are different kinds of home security gadgets — security cameras, video doorbells, and electronic locks, among others. Some of them will even help you take full advantage of your smart home. No matter what type of device you're thinking of getting, there are a few reasons to buy electronics from Costco, not the least of which are the company's generous return policy and free technical support. This is also an excellent opportunity to use Costco membership perks, if yours is active.
For this roundup, we've selected five home security gadgets that you should purchase from Costco and three that you should skip, based on their average scores on the retailer's website. We highlighted customer feedback on these products alongside professional reviews, when available, or comments on social networks and other shopping platforms.
Buy: SimpliSafe Security System with Outdoor Camera Series 2
The SimpliSafe Security System with Outdoor Camera Series 2 carries the highest average score from Costco customers in this roundup at 4.7 stars after nearly 100 reviews. For $199.99 (non-sale price), you'll be getting the SimpliSafe Home Security System and the SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Series 2.
The security system comes with a base station, a keypad, a key fob for controls, four entry sensors that detect when a door or window is opened, a motion sensor, and a panic button that triggers the alarm and alerts SimpliSafe's monitoring center. The SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Series 2, meanwhile, is a security camera with an ultra-wide 140-degree field of view, records and streams footage at 1080p HD resolution, and uses color night vision and a spotlight for low-light conditions.
According to Costco shoppers, the SimpliSafe Security System with Outdoor Camera Series 2 is a bundle that comes with just the right number of components, is easy to install, and they also praise SimpliSafe's customer service. Paying the monthly fee, which can range between $10 and $80 per month, dictates access to some of its capabilities, which is a disappointment for a few but worth it for many. The SimpliSafe Home Security System is affordable and well-designed, according to PCMag, which also praised the live professional monitoring and AI face matching of the SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Series 2, with the caveat that several features require the monthly subscription.
Buy: Wyze Front Porch 2K Security Bundle
The Wyze Front Porch 2K Security Bundle shares top honors in this roundup with an average rating of 4.7 stars on Costco. This $169.99 package includes the Wyze Palm Lock and the Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell for protection at your front door. The Wyze Palm Lock features palm vein recognition for keyless unlocking, though you can also use a PIN code on the keypad or a traditional key to open your door. A pair of 2K cameras on the Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell provides additional monitoring: While one is focused straight ahead on whoever's on your porch, the other is pointed downward to monitor packages being dropped off. Wyze security cameras are cheap, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're sacrificing quality.
Costco customers love the convenience of the Wyze Palm Lock, the wide-angle view of the Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell, and the ability to manage both devices in a single app. The Wyze Palm Lock may be futuristic, but it's fast and reliable, according to PCWorld, while the Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell is feature-packed, with extra utility from its second lens, though you should expect some sluggishness in the alerts you receive in your app.
Buy: Eufy Security Pan/Tilt Solar Cam with Dual Cam Doorbell Bundle
The Eufy Security Pan/Tilt Solar Cam with Dual Cam Doorbell Bundle gets you the Eufy SoloCam S340 and the Eufy Video Doorbell E340 for $249.99, in a package that has an average score of 4.6 stars on Costco after nearly 180 reviews. The Eufy SoloCam S340 offers detailed coverage with its 360-degree pan-and-tilt movement and color night vision, and it comes with a solar panel to power it. The Eufy Video Doorbell E340, like the Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell, has a camera looking straight ahead at people and another one looking down at packages, and it has built-in spotlights that activate with motion detection to guide you to your front door at night. You'll be able to access both devices through the Eufy app, where you can use functions such as two-way talk and live views.
The two devices in the Eufy Security Pan/Tilt Solar Cam with Dual Cam Doorbell Bundle are responsive and easy to install, according to Costco customers. Customers also report that the video is high quality, and there are more comments praising the fact that these devices don't require a monthly subscription to access their features. Trusted Reviews found the AI tracking of the Eufy SoloCam S340 "clever".
Buy: Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security Kit (Gen 2)
With an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 300 reviews, the Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security Kit (Gen 2) is another recommended purchase from Costco. For $249.99, the package comes with a base station, a range extender to widen the signal of the base station, a keypad for arming and disarming the system, contact sensors for doors and windows to monitor when they're opened, a motion detector to track unexpected movement, and a panic button that sounds the alarm in case of emergency. You can receive real-time notifications in the Ring app, though additional features require a Ring Protect plan subscription.
Even with the extra cost of Ring Protect, the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security Kit (Gen 2) is still relatively affordable, though some Costco shoppers report being unaware that they need a membership to access the system's features. Customers loved the ease of integrating all the devices into the system and of managing them with voice commands via Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant. CNET said in its review of the Ring Alarm Security Kit that it performs well and is easy to use, calling it "a solid entry-level DIY security system."
Buy: Arlo Essential Camera 2K (3rd Gen), 2-pack plus 2 Solar Panel chargers
For $149.99, you'll get the Arlo Essential Camera 2K (3rd Gen), 2-pack plus 2 Solar Panel chargers, in a bundle with an average score of 4.5 stars. The security camera records and streams video at 2K resolution and features two-way audio. Every purchase also includes a free trial of Arlo Secure, which unlocks features such as 60-day cloud video storage and activity zones. This membership starts at $7.99 per month (for a single-camera setup) or $17.99 per month (for unlimited cameras) if billed annually.
The Arlo Essential Camera 2K (3rd Gen), 2-pack, plus 2 Solar Panel chargers are easy to install, and the option for solar power reduces the need to recharge them, according to Costco shoppers. There was also some positive feedback on the device's reliable motion detection and the easy-to-use app. However, as with most other security camera brands, there are a few complaints that a monthly fee is required to unlock all features. The price of this subscription for the Arlo Essential Camera 2K (3rd Gen) was also called out by Trusted Reviews, along with the mediocre image quality of its color night vision, but it's still an attractive purchase because of the value of the hardware and the high-quality footage that it takes during the daytime.
Avoid: Lorex Classic 2TB NVR with 6 4K+ Turret Cameras and 2 Dual Lens 4K Cameras
The Lorex Classic 2TB NVR with 6 4K+ Turret Cameras and 2 Dual Lens 4K Cameras is the most expensive product on this list at $899.99. The security system comes with a total of eight 4k cameras and bright, customizable lights to boost visibility or deter intruders. The six turret cameras are capable of person and vehicle detection, and the two dual-lens cameras are also able to detect animals, faces, and heatmaps. The NVR with 2TB storage will store your recordings privately with no additional fees, and it comes with a panic button that activates all the cameras' sirens and lights.
Costco customers report mixed opinions on video quality, while detractors criticize the system's settings as confusing and claim unreliable motion detection. Making matters worse is that shoppers are having difficulty with Lorex's support team. Redditors have said the same thing, calling out the brand's disappointing customer service, but there are comments that a Lorex security system is good enough for the basic function of recording footage. However, for this price, it's understandable for buyers to expect much more.
Avoid: Kwikset Powerbolt 240 Keypad Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock
The Kwikset Powerbolt 240 Keypad Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock is designed to provide additional security for your front door for $34.99, but it earns only an average score of 3.8 stars on Costco. The gadget locks your door with the press of a button, though it also has an auto-lock function, and lets you program up to 12 user codes, two one-time codes, and your programming code. The device is powered by four AA batteries, which the company claims will last more than 12 months before needing replacement.
For some Costco shoppers, the Kwikset Powerbolt 240 Keypad Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock isn't aesthetically pleasing, and while it was easy to install, some customers found they needed an adapter ring, which isn't included with the purchase. On Amazon, there was at least one complaint about the device's build quality. Additionally, there are reports of unreliability, which forces people to use a traditional key instead.
Avoid: Night Owl 12-Channel NVR Security System 2TB with 8 Wired 4K Cameras
The Night Owl 12-Channel NVR Security System 2TB with 8 Wired 4K Cameras, sold by Costco for $499.99, is the lowest-rated product on this list with an average score of 3.7 stars. The bundle comes with 2TB local storage with no extra fees, a total of eight wired cameras with 4K resolution and live streaming capabilities through the Night Owl app, and the ability to notify you of motion alerts.
Costco shoppers said the Night Owl 12-Channel NVR Security System 2TB with 8 Wired 4K Cameras is easy to install, and the lack of a monthly fee is appreciated. However, there are several complaints about the system's reliability, including delays in live viewing on the app, cameras that aren't recording, and false movement-detection alerts. The general sentiment among Redditors is similar, with problems involving the brand's app and its customer service.
How we chose these home security gadgets on Costco to buy or avoid
For devices that we recommended buying, we selected those with an average score of at least 4.5 stars on Costco's rating system. Those recommended to avoid have an average score of below 4.0 stars.
We supported our choices for home security gadgets to purchase and skip based on feedback from Costco shoppers. We also extracted insights from reviews by reputable websites and gathered customer comments from other shopping platforms and from social networks like Reddit.