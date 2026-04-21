These $32 Earbuds Offer Better Battery Life Than The Apple AirPods 4
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When we did our Apple AirPods 4 review in September 2024, we liked that they were reasonably priced and had quality sound. While the price of Apple's earbuds varies depending on whether you get active noise cancellation (ANC), this feature also determines how long you can use them — with playtime coming in at 4 hours with ANC and 5 hours without. However, as we were perusing the internet, we came across a pair of headphones that were not only significantly cheaper, but also offered a longer playtime than the AirPods 4.
With thousands of positive reviews from users, the JLab JBuds Mini Bluetooth earbuds are currently on sale through Amazon and may just be worth considering if you're thinking about a new pair of AirPods. Along with offering 30 more minutes of playtime over Apple's offerings, the JLab earbuds also have a focus on portability, with the company touting the small size of the earbuds and their charging case. The JBuds also include some additional protections, including sweat and dust resistance — and there's also a noise-canceling mic alongside features for allowing you to hear outside ambient sounds.
Apple's earbuds are a popular product, but there is at least one frustrating flaw with the AirPods 4, so it wouldn't hurt to consider other options available online. With the JBuds on sale for $32 — less than the price of a modern high-end video game — they may just be worth checking out for anyone that wants some earbuds that may last them a bit longer before needing a charge.
Save 20% on the JLab JBuds Mini
With a 4.2-star rating across almost 7,000 reviews on Amazon, the JLab JBuds Mini Bluetooth earbuds are 20% off their typical $39.99 listing price — just $31.99. The JBuds come in an assortment of tones and colors, including Charcoal Black, Sage, Mint, and more. However, be aware that not all of the color options are part of the deal. Along with an accompanying JLab app for customizing touch controls and sound options, these headphones include some extras that can make them a solid AirPods alternative.
Offering 5.5 hours of playtime for each earbud, the company claims these are the smallest earbuds and case of any major headphone brand. For sound, the earphones feature 16-ohm impedance and a 6 mm dynamic driver, which includes a frequency response between 20 Hz and 20 kHz. With Bluetooth 5.3 capabilities for device pairings, you can also connect these earbuds to two different devices simultaneously.
Along with a charging case that can bring the total listening time of the earbuds to 20 hours through USB-C charging, you also get three sets of silicone gel tips alongside a two-year warranty from JLab. Finding these to have good sound quality with music, customers also appreciate the Amazon's Choice item for their small size and overall value. However, some customers do report having connection issues with certain devices. Of course, for those with small ears, we can also recommend some other earbuds that might be for you.