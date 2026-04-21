These $32 Earbuds Offer Better Battery Life Than The Apple AirPods 4

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When we did our Apple AirPods 4 review in September 2024, we liked that they were reasonably priced and had quality sound. While the price of Apple's earbuds varies depending on whether you get active noise cancellation (ANC), this feature also determines how long you can use them — with playtime coming in at 4 hours with ANC and 5 hours without. However, as we were perusing the internet, we came across a pair of headphones that were not only significantly cheaper, but also offered a longer playtime than the AirPods 4.

With thousands of positive reviews from users, the JLab JBuds Mini Bluetooth earbuds are currently on sale through Amazon and may just be worth considering if you're thinking about a new pair of AirPods. Along with offering 30 more minutes of playtime over Apple's offerings, the JLab earbuds also have a focus on portability, with the company touting the small size of the earbuds and their charging case. The JBuds also include some additional protections, including sweat and dust resistance — and there's also a noise-canceling mic alongside features for allowing you to hear outside ambient sounds.

Apple's earbuds are a popular product, but there is at least one frustrating flaw with the AirPods 4, so it wouldn't hurt to consider other options available online. With the JBuds on sale for $32 — less than the price of a modern high-end video game — they may just be worth checking out for anyone that wants some earbuds that may last them a bit longer before needing a charge.