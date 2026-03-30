If You've Got Small Ears, These 5 Earbuds Are For You
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Almost everyone enjoys kicking back with some music, a movie, or even a morning meditation. But when it comes to in-ear listening options, not everyone is as blessed as Dumbo regarding their ear size. For the small-eared listener, finding a set of earbuds that doesn't make your ears feel full, pressed on, or even a little claustrophobic can be difficult.
Many popular earbud models are designed for the masses, with their size often determined based on average ear dimensions. Improvements in hardware have also made some models bulkier, heavier, and more obtrusive. But there is good news for audio lovers with small ears. Certain earbud models take fit and sizing more seriously, and there are a lot of incredibly lightweight and comfort-conscious options on the market.
We've looked at what the experts at Rtings have had to say about earbud options for people with small ears. We've also applied our own expertise and scoured the shelves of numerous retailers. What you will find here as the result is a wide variety of wireless earbuds that we feel to be great in-ear listening options for people with small ears.
Sony WF-1000XM5
Not only have the Sony WF-1000XM5 been our choice for the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, but they also make a great set of earbuds for listeners with small ears. In fact, Rtings named them the best earbuds for small ears of 2026, noting they are well-suited for people with smaller conchas. As a whole, these aren't particularly small earbuds, but they come with multiple interchangeable ear tip sizes that allow for a more customized fit. These even include a smaller-than-average-sized ear tip as an option.
Premium audio quality is at the top of the WF-1000XM5's feature set. They have an 8.4 mm driver for clear vocals and deep bass, and the earbuds also support High-Resolution Audio. As previously mentioned, the ANC is some of the best you'll find in a set of wireless earbuds, as their design allows for multiple noise-cancelling microphones on each earbud. Despite the ear tip design of the Sony WF-1000XM5 being accommodating to small ears, the overall design allows for decent battery life at up to 8 hours per charge.
With a price tag of $330, this is an expensive and premium set of earbuds. There is also a newer version of these earbuds on the market in the Sony WF-1000XM6. But for audio lovers with small ears, the WF-1000XM5 come with premium features, an accommodating design, and a greater likelihood of seeing a discount or price drop than the newer model.
Anker Soundcore Space A40
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 are a more affordable wireless in-ear listening option, regularly priced at $100. They're made even more affordable by frequent discounts at retailers like Amazon, with their price hitting as low as $45. Even with their reasonable price point, the Space A40 come with features often found in more expensive earbuds: ANC capable of reducing external noise by up to 98%, AI integrations for call clarity, and the ability to pair with multiple devices simultaneously.
What makes these earbuds perfect for small-eared listeners is their ultra-light and compact design. Anker has designed them specifically with comfort in mind, and they are the smallest noise-cancelling wireless earbuds in the Soundcore lineup. Rtings looks at the Space A40 wireless earbuds favorably in the same regard, noting they also have five sets of ear tips to ensure the right fit is available to users with ears of all different sizes.
Where the Space A40 may not deliver is with noise cancellation. While they do have ANC on board, external noise is bound to slip through with their 98% reduction rate. But when it comes to overall listening quality, the Anker Soundcore Space A40 are among the best wireless earbuds for audiophiles, and when it comes to fit, their lightweight design and multiple fitting options offer customizable comfort.
Apple AirPods 4
The Apple AirPods 4 are Apple's entry-level wireless earbuds. They feature Personalized Spatial Audio for immersive listening experiences, as well as for immersive viewing experiences when paired with a device for watching movies and other content. These aren't just a set of wireless earbuds for users with smaller ears, but for users with smaller ears who enjoy Apple products. They will work with any Bluetooth device, but certain features, like automatic device switching, are only available when paired with Apple devices.
In our review of the Apple AirPods 4, we note their particularly comfortable design, as well as the fact that they're slightly sized down from previous AirPods models. These make them more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time, and their open-ear design means they're meant to rest outside the ear canal, which can be more comfortable for people with small ears. In designing the AirPods 4, Apple even mapped thousands of ears to ensure a set of wireless earbuds that provide a good fit for ears of all sizes.
The base model AirPods 4 don't come with noise-cancellation technology, and their $129 price may seem a little expensive without that feature. If budget isn't a priority, a different model of AirPods 4 with Active Noise-Cancellation are available at a regular price of $179. Both see frequent discounts at retailers like Amazon.
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
An entirely different approach to the wireless earbud design is taken with the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. Rather than inserting into the ear canal or resting in the outer ear like traditional earbuds, they utilize a design that clips around the outer ear, with the speaker sitting just outside the ear canal. Bose devices are well-known for producing quality audio, and these earbuds include spatialized sound for a more immersive listening experience.
Rtings recognizes the Ultra Open Earbuds as the best open-fit option for small ears. Because the cuff wraps around the outside of the ear rather than inserting into it, ear canal size becomes entirely irrelevant regarding comfort. There are no ear tips to size, no noise-cancelling seal to achieve, and no pressure applied to the inner ear at all. The Ultra Open Earbuds are lightweight and versatile, with flexibility in their design that keeps them in place no matter the size of your ears.
One trade-off of the open design is that the Ultra Open Earbuds don't have any passive noise cancellation capabilities. Ambient sound will pass right into your ears, and that can be a real limitation for some users. But for people with small ears who struggle to find comfortable listening devices, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds sidestep the issue entirely.
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 6 Play
Budget shoppers may be interested in a set of cheap wireless earbuds, and the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 6 Play are available for budget shoppers who also have small ears. They're among the most affordable wireless earbuds on the market, priced at around $18. They have a lot of features you might expect to find only in more expensive earbuds, such as AI noise reduction, touch controls, up to 7.5 hours of battery life between charges, and 10-minute fast charging for three hours of playback time.
The Buds 6 Play weigh just 3.6 grams, which is where they make their case for small-eared listeners. Xiaomi specifically describes them as being able to reduce pressure in the ear canal, and their compact design keeps them from pressing deep into the canal. For people whose ears tend to find discomfort in bulkier earbuds, the lightweight profile can make a real difference in how long the Buds 6 Play can be worn comfortably.
These might not be the right earbuds for those who need to check out from their surroundings with some privacy. They don't include active noise cancellation, and that can be an issue if you're wearing them through the workday or while watching a movie. But for the budget-minded, small-eared seeker of a new set of earbuds, the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 6 Play are a great combination of comfort and affordability.
How we selected these earbuds for small ears
In selecting earbuds for this list, the expert recommendations offered by Rtings served as our starting point. The site purchases and independently tests products, and has looked at earbuds specifically with size in mind. Some of their favorites were chosen based on our own tech expertise. Because new earbuds hit the market quite frequently, we also leaned heavily on our tech expertise to search across the internet for additional models that are small, lightweight, and comfortable for listeners with small ears.
Audio quality was also a factor in our evaluation, as earbuds aren't necessarily good for anyone if they don't produce good enough sound. Our selections are meant to balance fit, comfort, and listening experience across a range of price points, giving small-eared listeners budget, mid-range, and premium options to choose from.