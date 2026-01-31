These Are The Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Money Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports is an independent, non-profit organization that tech enthusiasts often turn to when looking for objective answers about product quality. If you're looking for audiophile-grade headphones that will drown out environmental noise without compromising on audio clarity, Consumer Reports' list will certainly guide you in the right direction. CR rigorously tested the best noise-cancelling headphones available on today's market, and ranked them based on sound quality as well as noise reduction capabilities.

The verdict is that the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy. For those who prefer the more discreet and unobtrusive route, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds currently available. Honorable mentions go to the Soundcore Life Q20 for being Consumer Reports' favorite noise-cancelling headphones on a budget; as well as the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for standing out as the best noise-cancelling solution in the AirPods line. Learn more about CR's top picks and decide for yourself if one of them will be your next big purchase.