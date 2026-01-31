These Are The Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Money Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports is an independent, non-profit organization that tech enthusiasts often turn to when looking for objective answers about product quality. If you're looking for audiophile-grade headphones that will drown out environmental noise without compromising on audio clarity, Consumer Reports' list will certainly guide you in the right direction. CR rigorously tested the best noise-cancelling headphones available on today's market, and ranked them based on sound quality as well as noise reduction capabilities.
The verdict is that the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy. For those who prefer the more discreet and unobtrusive route, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds currently available. Honorable mentions go to the Soundcore Life Q20 for being Consumer Reports' favorite noise-cancelling headphones on a budget; as well as the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for standing out as the best noise-cancelling solution in the AirPods line. Learn more about CR's top picks and decide for yourself if one of them will be your next big purchase.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: Best noise-cancelling headphones
Bowers & Wilkins is widely considered one of the most reliable wireless headphone brands, and the Px7 S2e serves to perpetuate that reputation. These high-end noise-cancelling headphones use a 24-bit digital signal processor and custom-designed 40mm drivers that focus audio in such a way that maximizes detail and fully engages the listener in the sound.
The Px7 S2e are actually a follow-up to B&W's flagship Px8 headphones, and the result is a refined listening experience that's carried over from an even higher-end product. It doesn't take an audiophile to appreciate the value of these headphones, though: Anyone can benefit from the amazing noise reduction and premium build quality that you get from the Px7 S2e.
Consumer Reports was particularly impressed with the noise reduction capabilities of these headphones. They complimented the sound quality as well, noting that the Px7 S2e delivers satisfyingly impactful bass. However, CR did offer some criticism in regard to the fit. Their thorough testing showed that those with large ears may have an uncomfortable experience, while others might find the headphones to sit in an unstable position.
Sony WF-1000XM5: Best noise-cancelling earbuds
Sony's earbuds are superior to Apple AirPods, especially after the WF-1000XM5 advanced their tech even further. These tiny powerhouses are packing Sony's specially designed Dynamic Driver X, which boasts the ability to deliver richer vocals and enhanced audio details overall.
Not only do these earbuds have top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, but they also set the standard for adaptive sound control powered by multi-noise sensor technology, making it easy to cleanly hear outside noise precisely when you want to. Factor in wireless charging and a relatively long battery life, and it becomes apparent that the WF-1000XM5 has optimized both quality and convenience.
Consumer Reports had nothing but praise for the Sony WF-1000XM5. Noise reduction received top marks, but the true standout is the outstanding sound quality. Even the experienced testers at CR were surprised by just how much musical detail they noticed when listening to their favorite songs with these earbuds. In fact, the XM5 headphones even outperformed the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e in CR's rankings. These high-tech earbuds may even cause traditional audiophiles to question whether on-ear or over-ear headphones will provide the definitive listening experience from here on out.