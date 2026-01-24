5 Cheap Wireless Earbuds That Prove Price Isn't The Limit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's easy to think that having a tight budget will limit your ability to get top-notch tech, but you can actually find cheap wireless earbuds that don't skimp out on audio quality or comfort. Audiophiles prefer feature-rich earbuds, but that doesn't mean you need the latest AirPods or Galaxy Buds to have a great listening experience. Affordable earbuds are entirely capable of checking the boxes that matter, even if it means forgoing some of the bells and whistles.
A low price doesn't always limit functionality or enjoyment. We found five of the best-reviewed budget earbuds from brands like JLab and JBL, factoring in audio quality specs and noise cancellation capabilities. Many of the models on our list have an MSRP below $50, but if you know how to find great tech deals on Amazon, you can find these earbuds — as well as some admittedly higher-end ones — for ridiculously low prices.
1MORE True Wireless Headphones Q10
The 1MORE True Wireless Headphones Q10 have a $17 price tag that exemplifies how far your money can go when you know how to find a deal. 1MORE produces some of the most budget-friendly earbuds around, but that doesn't mean they are inherently "cheap" or simple. The Q10 earbuds provide impressive sound quality for the price, and up to 7.5 hours of battery life per charge — or 26 hours when you factor in the accompanying charging case. 1MORE tried to pack as many features as they could into these budget buds, including dual microphones and a dedicated gaming mode.
Keep in mind that the Q10 earbuds do not have active noise cancellation, and in fact, their semi-in-ear design is not conducive to great noise isolation on a fundamental level. TechRadar covered the 1MORE True Wireless Headphones Q10 and justifiably asserted that the Q20 model may be the better buy due to the inclusion of ANC, despite a slightly higher price tag. However, the comfortable fit and sheer affordability of the Q10s still make them a compelling option.
JLab Go Pods ANC
The JLab Go Pods ANC have a particularly appealing value proposition. With an MSRP of $29.99, they are among the most affordable earbuds to have worthwhile active noise cancellation, and they still manage to deliver clear audio as well. They also have a "Be Aware" mode that passes ambient outside sound through the buds. This is an expected feature for modern ANC earbuds, but it's still a pleasant surprise to see in such an inexpensive pair.
The experienced testers at Tom's Guide reviewed the JLab Go Pods ANC and were extremely impressed with their sound quality. They noted that these buds don't produce a "tinny" sound during use, which is a common complaint about cheap headphones. However, they do become uncomfortable to wear after prolonged use, so they may not be a great choice for those with sensitive ears. If you're looking for the most cost-effective ANC buds to help you get in the zone at the gym or in the office, though, the JLab Go Pods should be a top consideration.
TOZO T12
The TOZO T12 earbuds have an MSRP of $36.99, but they make a large step up in terms of maximum battery life. TOZO boasts that the accompanying charging case can hold a 48-hour charge — great for all-day listening as long as you bring the case along. The sound quality is good too, and because the buds have a deep in-ear fit, you get the natural benefit of great sound isolation.
The review team at RTINGS recommends the TOZO T12 buds for sports and fitness use. They have a nice fit, presenting very little risk of falling out even during intense activity. However, RTINGS notes that the buds have a relatively short continuous battery life. This can be a frustrating inconvenience, even if you're carrying a fully juiced charging case with you. The TOZO T12s also do not have ANC functionality, which may be an understandable dealbreaker if you plan to wear your buds to a noisy gym.
CMF Buds 2
The CMF Buds 2, from manufacturer Nothing, pride themselves on their strong 48dB active noise cancellation — a number many brands would charge twice the price for. However, these ANC-focused buds can be yours for just $49. They are comfortable, convenient, and great for all-day use thanks to a healthy 13-hour (or better) battery life, a figure that goes up to 55 hours with the charging case. The sound quality is fairly rich for the cost, due in no small part to the inclusion of spatial audio technology. There's a slightly more premium CMF Buds 2 Plus model that can provide incrementally better quality and battery life if you're okay with an extra $20 added to the MSRP price.
An in-depth review from SoundGuys highlighted the premium feel of the CMF Buds 2. Despite existing in the realm of budget earbuds, this is a well-balanced product that doesn't make any huge sacrifices to stay affordable. However, the team at SoundGuys did notice some audio distortion during their testing. Some extra noise is apparent when listening at higher volumes, which might kill the appeal of these buds for audiophiles.
JBL Vibe Buds 2
The JBL Vibe Buds 2 price in at $64.95 unless you can find them on discount, but they deliver strong value per dollar. It's a comprehensive package that includes good sound quality, active noise cancelling with smart ambient modes, and dual microphones on each bud for a total of four mics in the set. The battery life measures at a respectable 10 hours per bud, plus an extra 30 hours in the charging case. The set is also compatible with the JBL Headphones app, which provides the option to tweak EQ settings and other audio configurations.
The JBL Vibe Buds 2 earned positive reviews from Consumer Reports. They also have a very favorable place in CR's overall headphone ratings and reviews list, ranking it as a "CR Recommended" product. While fit and sound isolation can be hit-or-miss for some users, the JBL Vibe Buds 2 have strengths that blur the line between high-end and cheap audio solutions.
How we picked the best budget earbuds
We set out to prove that price isn't as much of a limiting factor for affordable tech as most consumers might think. That's why we only picked wireless earbuds near or below the $50 MSRP mark, and we took a close look at professional testing results and expert opinions from a variety of sources to find the best of the best within that price range. Our list includes products that scored highly for sound quality, active noise cancellation, comfort, or any combination of the three, as per reviews from expert testers like those at Consumer Reports or RTINGS. The result is a lineup of great, cheap wireless earbuds from several trusted brands in the audio equipment industry.