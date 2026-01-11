Can You Really Tell The Difference Between High-End And Cheap Headphones?

Understanding why headphones are expensive can be the key to unlocking whether that expense is even worth it to you. First, let's consider high-end headphones. These over-ear devices tend to require a wired connection, and because they have a high-impedance rating, they sound best when connected to a headphone amp. As a result, you may only want to consider the audiophile tier of wired headphones if you're listening to high-resolution audio from a wired device, perhaps paired with a high-quality amp.

Another thing to consider is how you're transmitting the music you're listening to. Most listeners opt for Bluetooth earbuds, so the audio is being transferred wirelessly with some compression. When you add the fact that this audio is often being streamed on Spotify (generally, but not always, bearing its own inherent compression), you may wonder how well high-end earbuds will perform. Once all this compression is taken into account, the average listener may not hear the difference between, say, a pair of original AirPods and the latest AirPods Pro 3 (which we reviewed recently and loved).

One final note is to consider when a pair of headphones is too cheap to provide desirable audio output. Once you dip below the $50-75 price range, you will start to lose some of the fidelity of your music. While Apple's EarPods look similar to the original AirPods, their driver components and build are different, as there's no on-board processing or sound shaping on the former solution. Cheap headphones tend to lose bass fidelity and make things muddy, so — while they can be fine for phone calls or podcasts — it's best to keep audio solutions in the $50+ price range at minimum.