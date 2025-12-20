5 Discontinued Headphones Audiophiles Miss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A surprising number of the best headphones for audiophiles simply disappeared from the market. Sometimes, they vanished because companies chased new trends. Other times, it was due to increasing production costs or market shifts towards more convenient and portable products. Whatever the reason was behind it, many of the favorites were discontinued. Yet, for dedicated listeners, the fact that these headphones are no longer available doesn't make them less cherished, and they are now sorely missed.

People still talk about them and the sound they used to produce. Some of them, like the Sennheiser HE-90 Orpheus and the Sony MDR-EX1000, can be found in working condition on the secondhand market, even if they cost you a kidney. Perhaps there's a grain of nostalgia that makes these headphones so desirable, but these models were capable of bringing a newfound clarity and a different approach to sound. Audiophiles often say how classic headphone models delivered balanced tonality, expansive soundstages, or a speak-like realism that turned listening into an experience rather than just background music.

Let's look at some of the headphones that audiophiles can't stop talking about in specialized forums and learn what made these models so special. From planar magnets to electrostatics, and ultra-luxury pieces to surprisingly portable gems, each of these headphones brought its own flavor.