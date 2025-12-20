5 Discontinued Headphones Audiophiles Miss
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A surprising number of the best headphones for audiophiles simply disappeared from the market. Sometimes, they vanished because companies chased new trends. Other times, it was due to increasing production costs or market shifts towards more convenient and portable products. Whatever the reason was behind it, many of the favorites were discontinued. Yet, for dedicated listeners, the fact that these headphones are no longer available doesn't make them less cherished, and they are now sorely missed.
People still talk about them and the sound they used to produce. Some of them, like the Sennheiser HE-90 Orpheus and the Sony MDR-EX1000, can be found in working condition on the secondhand market, even if they cost you a kidney. Perhaps there's a grain of nostalgia that makes these headphones so desirable, but these models were capable of bringing a newfound clarity and a different approach to sound. Audiophiles often say how classic headphone models delivered balanced tonality, expansive soundstages, or a speak-like realism that turned listening into an experience rather than just background music.
Let's look at some of the headphones that audiophiles can't stop talking about in specialized forums and learn what made these models so special. From planar magnets to electrostatics, and ultra-luxury pieces to surprisingly portable gems, each of these headphones brought its own flavor.
Sennheiser HE-90 Orpheus
The Sennheiser HE-90 Orpheus was a money-is-no-object demonstration piece of technology, and it is remembered as a feat of engineering. It was introduced to the public in 1991, combining hand-built electrostatic HE-90 transducers with a table-sized vacuum tube amplifier (HEV-90) that operated at unusually high bias voltages. This is what gave the headphones the ability to produceexceptional sound for the format.
The sound these headphones produced was celebrated for being remarkably musical. They had an expansive soundstage, velvety yet detailed mids, and a sweet yet controlled treble. The bass was unexpectedly full and authoritative for an electrostatic headphone, perhaps even too much. User reviews often praised its uncanny ability to render instrumental timbre and room ambience so convincingly that they often felt like they were listening to live performances rather than reproductions. It may not live up to listening through a pair of $50,000 headphones, but it's still quite a treat.
But the Orpheus deliberately had only 300 units produced, and their price put these headphones in the luxury bracket. They were never meant to be a mainstream product, but an engineering showcase. Many feel that later Sennheiser products could not reproduce the unmistakable tonal identity of the Orpheus. As it was conceived as a limited, extremely complex, and costly flagship, it's no wonder the HE-90 was discontinued.
Sony MDR-EX1000
Sony is known for producing quality sound systems, with the Sony WH-1000XM6 being one of the best headphones to buy, according to experts. But it's the MDR-EX1000 that really stood out. It used a large 16 mm dynamic driver with a liquid-crystal-polymer diaphragm inside a magnesium shell. The result was open, spacious sound, which was surprising for a small model of in-ear monitors. Listeners praised its rich low-mids and full, deep bass.
However, the EX1000 model wasn't perfect. It had a well-known treble peak around 5.5 kilohertz, which could make cymbals and vocals sound harsh, especially if the tracks were poorly recorded. Its treble also rolled off quickly above 12 kHz, so the sense of ultra-airy highs was a bit limited. This model also came with a bulky vented housing, which meant poor isolation and a lot of sound leakage. Still, many audiophiles miss the EX1000 as it had a unique balance of a single-driver IEM and strong bass. These are the qualities many modern multi-balanced armature or hybrid IEMs can't capture in the same way.
However, these features didn't align with the trends of the time. Back in 2011, it was all about compact, portable, and noise-isolating earbuds. Once the market shifted towards the compact and inexpensive earbuds, producing niche IEMs like MDR-EX1000 was no longer practical.
Stax SR-404
The SR-404 used electrostatic drivers and offered a truly wide frequency range from 7 Hz to 41 kHz. Its diaphragm was really thin, which allowed for extremely fast response and great detail. Audiophiles still praise the clarity of sound that Stax was able to produce. They often said all instruments played through these headphones sounded as true as possible, and the soundstage was airy and open.
The SR-404 excelled when it played classical or acoustic music, or recordings where subtlety and detail mattered. The instrument separation was great, and listeners were able to pick up tiny ambient details that other headphones would ignore in the background. The highs were crisp and extended, and the mids were decent.
This model wasn't bass-heavy, and some audiophiles saw it as a flaw. Some complained that the bass missed some weight, which translates to less enjoyment when listening to music with strong lows, such as rock or electronic. Its sound signature leaned towards neutral and accurate rather than warm and deep.
Hifiman HE-500
The HE-500 is a planar-magnetic headphone by Hifiman. It was designed to bring the benefits of large drivers, low-distortion planars, but with sensitivity and impedance. Many listeners loved the balanced, natural, and musical sound that these headphones produced. According to reviews and user experiences, the bass is punchy but controlled and not overly boosted. The mid-range tones are praised for being smooth and lifelike, while vocals and acoustic instruments sound organic.
The HE-500 also offered a wide soundstage and good imaging for an open-back headphone. Instruments are well separated. The audiophiles often say that HE-500 offers a listening experience that's close to a good stereo speaker setup. The sound is detailed but dynamic and smooth.
However, the HE-500 is known for its heavy and stocky design. The cable is also inferior to other headphones. Nevertheless, once you pass the build design and focus on the sound, you realize that HE-500 offers a rare balance: planars that deliver resolution, detail, dynamic bass, and natural, organic mids to make for some of the best on-ear headphones.
Audeze Sine
The Sine were Audeze's first on-ear, closed-back planar-magnetic headphones. They packed big planar drivers into a compact, foldable package. This was all new and rare for a brand that built its reputation on large over-ear cans. But what stood out the most was their sound. The Audeze planar technology involved a uniforce diaphragm, Fazor elements, and Fluxor magnets. All of this contributed to Sine's clear, accurate sound with low distortion and good detail.
The bass was tight and extended, the mids and highs were clear, and the end result was a balanced sound presentation. The Sine excelled for musical genres that demand nuance, such as jazz, classical, or acoustic. The sound was contained by the closed-back design, yet many audiophiles state Sine was capable of delivering open and spacious sound.
Listeners were also happy with the foldable and compact design of the Sine. It was less bulky than over-ear competitors, weighed less, and worked well with portable devices. The Sine was not as compact as wireless earbuds for audiophiles, but it was enough for the quality of sound it produced. However, the on-ear pads felt tight, and over long listening sessions, they would become uncomfortable. Still, many audiophiles consider the Audeze Sine to be a hidden gem that offers serious high-fidelity sound in a small form.
How we picked the most missed headphones
We picked these headphone models based on their history, nostalgia, and reputation within the audiophile community. We value genuine user feedback and experiences, so we went through several audiophile online communities, forums, and headphone review specialists to find the most valued headphones that people miss. That said, we only chose the models that were famous for their signature sound and high-quality audio. We also focused on models that can still be found in good condition on various online marketplaces. So if you want to try one of these models, keep a lookout, you might find a good bargain.