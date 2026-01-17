5 Of The Best Tech Deals On Amazon Under $100
There's never a dull moment when you're shopping on Amazon. The prolific online retailer sells just about anything you can think of, and the already-immense catalogue receives new additions all the time. From cooking-tong combo packs to a giant box of LED A19 bulbs, Amazon has got you covered, but what if you're exclusively on the prowl for consumer tech products?
As you can guess, Amazon is packed to the brim with everything from portable chargers and Bluetooth speakers from all major brands to wireless earbuds and streaming devices. Many of these gadgets are priced higher than $100, but that doesn't mean you can't find incredible tech that costs less than those triple digits. That said, locating these products can sometimes feel like finding a needle in a haystack — especially if you've had your eyes glued to your phone screen or monitor for hours on end.
To make life easier for you, we went ahead and selected five of the best tech deals on Amazon for $100 or less that you can order today. We made sure to include top-rated Amazon tech from recognizable brands, and leaned on user feedback, professional reviews, and our own expertise. And with CES 2026 behind us, we could start seeing even more discounts and promos from some of the top tech brands on the market.
Anker 10,000mAh Nano Power Bank
We're living in an age where everyone should own a portable charger. Not only are they a lifeline for important mobile devices, but carrying one also prevents you from having to use public-facing USB ports to top off your tech, which is never a good idea. Currently selling for a discounted price of $37.99, the Anker 10,000mAh Nano Power Bank is a 30-watt power bank with a tethered USB-C cable, alongside USB ports (1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A) and a built-in display for keeping tabs on your remaining battery.
It's a safe and convenient way to charge your tech, and it scored a 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, based on over 11,200 user reviews. Most folks are pleased with the charger's compact size and overall performance; though we did read a few complaints about the Nano failing to hold a charge after several months (likely a defective unit).
When it's time to recharge the Nano, it should charge to 50% of the battery in just 45 minutes, but do keep in mind you'll need to provide your own USB-C power adapter for connecting to a wall outlet.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 is a good budget portable Bluetooth speaker that lets you take your favorite music and podcasts on the go. With five colorway options and an IP67-rated chassis, the Wonderboom 4 is lightweight enough to hold in one hand, and its integrated loop handle lets you hang the speaker from a hook. Over on Amazon, the speaker has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, based on over 1,800 reviews, and it's on sale for $59.99 ($100 list price).
Delivering up to 14 hours of playtime on a full charge, the Wonderboom 4 uses a 360-degree speaker array to project sound all around you. There's no companion app or built-in EQ, but you'll be able to choose between Outdoor and Podcast presets with the tap of a button. You'll also have the option of pairing a second Wonderboom 4 speaker.
The speaker uses USB-C for recharging, but you'll need to provide your own power adapter. Most Amazon users love the sound quality and portability of the Wonderboom 4, but a few individuals reported that the speaker stopped holding a charge after a few months.
Wyze Cam v4
You can't put a price on home security, which is why it's even more of a win that the Wyze Cam v4 costs $35.97. On Amazon, this bite-sized device scored a 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on over 10,500 reviews. Designed for quick and easy surveillance, the Wyze Cam v4 can be installed in just a few minutes and delivers a 115-degree field of view.
Resolution-wise, the v4 tops out at 2.5K with Wide Dynamic Range, providing vibrant colors and image details. There's even a Color Night Vision mode that leverages the cam's built-in spotlight to home in on nocturnal activities. Other features include motion detection, two-way audio, and a free companion app for accessing clips and adjusting camera settings.
You'll also be able to choose between local (supports up to a 512GB microSD) and cloud storage options (Cam Plus or Cam Unlimited subscription required). Some users have said the Wyze Cam v4 won't connect to Wi-Fi without being close to a router. One thing to keep in mind is that the cam only supports 2.4GHz connectivity.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Whether you only stream the occasional movie or binge multiple shows per month, one of the best ways to enjoy apps like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max is with a top-rated streaming device — especially if you don't own a smart TV. A fan favorite is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which earned a 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on over 70,500 reviews. And while it's currently available at a sale price of $49.99, the list price of the 4K Max is only $60.
The 4K Max is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E and has 16GB of storage, which is enough space to house a good chunk of apps. Moreover, the device's processor is fast enough to handle streaming without getting bogged down by lag. As the name suggests, the streamer delivers up to 4K resolution while supporting all HDR formats, as well as Dolby Atmos.
With Alexa operating behind the scenes, you'll be able to use voice commands to search for new content to watch, control smart home devices, and more. Most users praise the performance and quick setup of the 4K Max, while others have complained about the ad-cluttered Fire TV software. It's a valid concern, but unfortunately, ads are becoming less and less avoidable across all smart TV interfaces.
Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC
No tech deals roundup is complete without a great pair of wireless earbuds. This time around, we'll be looking at the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, a set of active noise-canceling (ANC) in-ears that deliver up to 8 hours on a full charge with ANC enabled, and up to 40 hours with a fully-charged case.
On Amazon, the earbuds scored a 4.2 out of 5 stars, based on over 23,000 reviews. Most users consider the Liberty 4 NC to be a great value, with decent sound quality that is solid right out of the box. That said, the free Anker Soundcore app offers numerous sound customizations, including a graphic EQ. The buds also come with three ear tip sizes, and they carry an official IPX4 rating, making them a solid choice for an outdoor run.
While the buds are currently priced at $100, you can often find these selling around the $70 mark. While they're not the kind of ultra-premium buds, they still find a place among the best wireless earbuds for audiophiles.
How we select these products
When we compile a tech deals roundup, our main goal is to find products from trusted brands that are well-reviewed by Amazon shoppers and industry experts. We won't include items that earned less than a 4 out of 5 rating, and we also do our best to address both the pros and cons of each product we choose.