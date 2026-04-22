'90s Sci-Fi Movies That Were Unfairly Hated By Critics

I got to Paul W.S. Anderson's 1997 "Event Horizon" relatively late (somewhere around the mid-aughts), and after watching it, I was quite shocked to learn that most critics dismissed it upon release, in addition to the film failing miserably at the box office (grossing about $42 million against its $60 million budget). Yet I'm not surprised that over the years the film gained a cult following, since it's one of the better sci-fi-horrors to come out of the '90s, aging as well as it did. Nearly 30 years later, "Event Horizon's" production design still strikes as imposing, and its paranoia-ridden vibe and slowly suffocating atmosphere rank high among its kind.

Starring a well-assembled cast, including Sam Neill, Laurence Fishburne, Joely Richardson, and Jason Isaacs, the plot takes us into deep space in 2047 where a small crew of astronauts is sent on a rescue mission to recover the spaceship called Event Horizon — which mysteriously disappeared without a trace seven years ago, only to pop up again out of nowhere without an explanation. Naturally, Captain Miller (Fishburne) and his team slowly discover that there's something dark lurking within the ship, gradually driving them crazier and crazier.

As is the case with many '90s sci-fis that blended their stories with horror elements, the further "Event Horizon" goes, the more science gets pushed into the background in favor of horror. That was an oft-repeated criticism (not unreasonably), but I for one embraced the gore, and the dread of the unknown the movie ekes out in big doses from its high-concept premise. Sure, there may be less meaty substance underneath its hood than it initially suggests early on, but if you're a fan of space horror and frightening visions, "Event Horizon" is undoubtedly a gem that critics were too harsh on.