The '90s Action Movie Icon Who Originally Played The Predator Before Being Fired

Before the gigantic Kevin Peter Hall turned Predator (which also fought Wolverine in a crossover) into one of the most iconic cinema monsters in John McTiernan's 1987 classic, "Predator," a pre-fame Jean-Claude Van Damme was hired to play the villain. Action and sci-fi fans know this trivia because the lore and backstory behind it is infamous due to Van Damme's well-documented difficult behavior on set – even before he became the action star we know him today. He had to wear an alien suit that looked nothing like the final version we saw in the original film and its first sequel.

As special effects artist Steve Johnson and Matt Winston recalled in a behind-the-scenes excerpt (via Stan Winston School), the first Predator suit resembled a giant insect with an ant-like head. It was more fitted to be in an episode of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" than an R-rated sci-fi action horror. Van Damme loathed it for several reasons. He thought it looked stupid, physically restrictive, and he could barely breathe in it through a tube that was provided for that reason alone. He was picked for the part solely because of his martial art agility, essentially being a stuntman. When it became obvious that he couldn't perform in the oversized rubber suit, he had to go — alongside the costume the studio ordered to be redesigned after seeing some test footage.

That's the more-or-less official story of how JCVD exited the Predator franchise before it even began. But if you ask the actual people who were involved in making the picture (as The Hollywood Reporter did in 2019), the personal accounts get wilder and more conflicting each time.