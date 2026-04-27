10 Smart Gadgets That Will Transform Your Home Office

With the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, you will never have to worry about your beverage running cold again. The mug connects to the Ember app, where you can set your ideal temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and the mug will maintain that consistently for up to 80 minutes without the charging coaster and for the entire day when placed on the coaster.

It is super useful for when you are attending long and boring meetings and need to keep your focus by sipping on your favorite caffeinated beverage. The mug also remembers the last set temperature and automatically activates it once turned on. Also, there's a smart LED light that hints to you when the beverage has reached the desired temperature so you can enjoy it. Made with an IPX7-rating, you can wash it with water for an easy cleanup.

Close to 20,000 users have rated this mug on Amazon with an average score of 4.3 stars, and customers love the fact that it automatically wakes up when you pour hot liquid into it and goes back to sleep once the beverage has finished, therefore conserving energy. This mug is available in an assortment of colors, and it's currently on sale for under $100. On a side note, remember never to put it in the microwave, as it could pose a fire risk.