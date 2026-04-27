10 Smart Gadgets That Will Transform Your Home Office
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Working from home is a huge convenience but setting up your home office to be comfortable and free from distractions can be a bit of a challenge. Whether it's seeing who's at the front door or keeping your office at the right temperature, there are plenty of things fighting to take your focus and attention away from the job. To counter these everyday issues, there are numerous gadgets that make working from home way easier, but if you want to go beyond basic upgrades, check out these 10 smart gadgets that will transform your home office.
We picked these gadgets from Amazon since it is one of the widely trusted online retailers with an array of products in almost every niche. All of these smart gadgets hold a rating of more than four on the respective product page, collected from at least 1,000 reviewers, therefore proving the effective functionality of the gadget.
LeeNabao Smart LED Table Lamp
The LeeNabao Smart Table Lamp will be a useful addition to your work desk. It has an array of features, such as an LED lamp that you can illuminate in about 16 million different color combinations using the HappyLighting mobile app. You can also modify brightness levels or set timers for the lamp to turn on or off at certain times — all via the app.
More than just a lamp, this device has a charging dock where you can place your smartphone to keep it charged up while you're at work, and it also acts as a Bluetooth speaker to play music from your device. Finally, there's a digital clock that displays the time and allows you to set an alarm, just in case you want to take a quick cat nap without missing your next meeting. You can buy this table lamp, finished in either black or white, for $39.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.1-star rating from 1,223 reviewers who like the various color modes it offers and the easy setup.
Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen
Adding the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen will serve as your go-to smart home assistant, making it easier to work from home. You can ask it to perform quick search results from the web, turn on or off your smart home devices, play music from your playlist, reorder office supplies, and much more — all via simple voice commands, starting with "Hey Alexa."
Furthermore, the Echo Dot 5th Gen has a simple, compact design that won't add to the clutter in your office space. It will come handy in setting reminders for upcoming meetings and adding them to your schedule on the go so you don't miss out on the important stuff. This Amazon smart gadget has garnered more than 190,000 reviews, putting it at an average score of 4.7 stars out of five. Customers appreciated the sound quality of this model and how highly responsive it is to user queries and commands. It is currently listed for $49.99, and it's available in three color options (black, white, and blue).
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip
Priced at $44.99 after a 10% reduction on the listed price, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip comes with six three-prong smart outlets, along with three USB-A ports, all of them being evenly spaced so you can conveniently plug in multiple devices at once. By pairing it with the Kasa Smart app, you can remotely take control of the connected devices at the palm of your hand, no matter where you are. It lets you manage each outlet on the plug, so you can turn the respective device on or off. The status light above each outlet indicates whether it is currently in function or not.
Furthermore, the app also lets you monitor how much energy each connected device is consuming so you can prevent over-consumption of electricity by unplugging faulty devices. You can integrate it with smart voice assistants, like Google Assistant or Alexa, to manage the devices with voice commands. It has a rating of 4.6 stars following 9,365 Amazon reviews, and most customers like the fact that they could set schedules and timers for the smart plug so certain devices can come on at the selected time.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
With the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, you will never have to worry about your beverage running cold again. The mug connects to the Ember app, where you can set your ideal temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and the mug will maintain that consistently for up to 80 minutes without the charging coaster and for the entire day when placed on the coaster.
It is super useful for when you are attending long and boring meetings and need to keep your focus by sipping on your favorite caffeinated beverage. The mug also remembers the last set temperature and automatically activates it once turned on. Also, there's a smart LED light that hints to you when the beverage has reached the desired temperature so you can enjoy it. Made with an IPX7-rating, you can wash it with water for an easy cleanup.
Close to 20,000 users have rated this mug on Amazon with an average score of 4.3 stars, and customers love the fact that it automatically wakes up when you pour hot liquid into it and goes back to sleep once the beverage has finished, therefore conserving energy. This mug is available in an assortment of colors, and it's currently on sale for under $100. On a side note, remember never to put it in the microwave, as it could pose a fire risk.
Dreo 16-Inch Quiet Smart Fan
Beat the summer heat and keep your home office cool with the Dreo Smart Fan. This 16-inch smart oscillating fan blows 1,082 cubic feet of air per minute, which is good enough to provide a cooling effect up to a distance of 110 feet. The multi-directional fan can move up to an angle of 120 degrees both horizontally and vertically to keep the whole room cool. Moreover, the small, table-top design lets you keep it on your work desk without occupying much space.
The fan pairs with the Dreo app, through which you can remotely select from nine speed levels and six modes of operation, along with the ability to modify the direction of airflow. It also works with your smart home assistants to turn on or off with just voice commands. Plus, the ultra-quiet operation, 25 decibels, won't be a nuisance during important work calls. This smart fan has received a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,832 customers, and it's on sale for $98.99, down from a listed price of $109.99.
Google Nest Thermostat
The Google Nest Thermostat is another cool gadget that will transform your home office setup. It can help you maintain an optimal temperature around the house without even getting up from your chair, and it learns your cooling and heating habits to help you set up Quick Schedules in the app. It even helps save money on energy costs by recommending different thermostat settings based on the time of day and time of year; for instance, turn down the temperature in the summer mornings and gradually move it up in the afternoon once the air conditioner cools up the house, therefore saving energy.
Another great feature is that the Google Nest Thermostat detects when you have left the house and adjusts itself to an eco-friendly mode by minimizing the functioning of the HVAC system, so you do not waste energy cooling or heating an empty house. The Google Nest is one of the top 10 smart thermostats ranked by user reviews, and it's garnered over 28,700 reviews with an average score of 4.2 stars. This handy device is currently on sale for $99.99 on Amazon, which includes a 23% price reduction.
Plaud Note AI Voice Recorder
The Plaud Note AI Voice Recorder is a portable device that intelligently utilizes the power of AI to record your conversations and turn them into simple notes and summaries so you can remember the essential details. It can understand 112 languages and create easy-to-read transcripts in the Plaud app where you can highlight or modify the text, as needed. It easily switches between in-person recording or call recording modes using the slider button present on the device — push it down for the former and up for the latter — and it has ample battery capacity that can last for 30 hours of continuous recording and up to 60 days in standby mode on a single charge.
For $159 on Amazon, the Plaud Note AI Voice Recorder comes with 64 MB of audio storage, a magnetic case, a USB charging cable, a magnetic ring, and a free subscription to the Starter package. The subscription brings you 300 transcription minutes per month, but you can add more by upgrading to paid plans. It has been reviewed by 1,375 Amazon users who gave this smart device a collective score of 4.5 stars.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones come with a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge with the active noise cancellation (ANC) mode turned on, making them a great pair of headphones for all-day use without stressing about recharging them every day. The noise-canceling mode makes it easier to concentrate on your work, and using the Bose app, you can even adjust the level of noise cancellation to let in more or less ambient sounds, based on your preferences.
Moreover, these headphones have plush over-ear cushions, along with a padded band that stays fitted onto your head. With the purchase, you get an audio cable with an in-line mic that comes handy for answering calls. The Bose headphones are listed for $359 on Amazon, where it has a user rating of 4.6 stars from more than 19,000 purchasers who appreciated the sound quality and the effectiveness of the ANC mode.
Yamiry Smart Door Handle Lock
If your work-from-home situation has you running to and from appointments, the Yamiry Smart Door Handle Lock is another smart gadget that adds convenience. It offers multiple ways to unlock the door, for example, through fingerprints of registered users, by tapping a key fob, entering the passcode, or using a physical key. On top of these, you can also lock/unlock the door using the Yamiry app. The app lets you add trusted users who can access the door, and it even creates a log history of when the door was last opened and by whom.
In addition, it's also a handy gadget for letting trusted people inside the house without having to manually open the door, therefore allowing you to work without interruptions. Being weather-resistant, it can withstand rough outdoor weather and temperatures between -22 degrees Fahrenheit and 185 degrees Fahrenheit. You can get this smart door lock for $69.99, as it is currently up on a 20% discount on Amazon and has collected a solid rating of 4.3 stars with more than 3,000 reviews.
Amazon Echo Show 5
The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a must-have smart home display with a 5.5-inch touchscreen that lets you control the music playback, set alarms and reminders, schedule meetings, check weather, and much more via the in-built voice assistant, Alexa. You can also connect it with smart cameras around your home to keep an eye on things while you're working. Moreover, the device features a two-megapixel camera, and a mic, both of which enable seamless video calling.
Its compact size makes it perfect to keep on your desk, and it's available in a trio of colors: black, white, and blue. This smart display is ideal for your home office setup as it gives you a personal assistant to perform different tasks around the house while you're still behind the desk getting work done. Currently up on Amazon for $89.99, the Echo Show 5 gathered a score of 4.2 stars from more than 65,000 customers, who appreciated its functionality as a smart companion.
Methodology
While creating this list, we had a minimum criterion that each product had to meet. For optimal convenience, each had to be available for sale on Amazon, and they had to come highly rated with a minimum score above four stars from at least 1,000 users. Each of these gadgets serve a practical purpose in any home office, and purchasing these products will make it easier for you to focus on the important work responsibilities at hand.