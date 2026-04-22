The MacBook Neo Might Not Have Many Competitors Soon - Here's Why

As has been the conversation for the last few months, AI has effectively nuked the production of RAM. OpenAI has a deal to buy up 40% of the world's supply, which will have an ongoing effect until after 2027. Every device that has an ounce of a computer in it requires RAM. Not only laptops, but TVs, smart devices, and so on. It's not known how much RAM Apple had to begin with, but it's not publicly worried about it so far.

92% of the world's RAM supply comes from three companies. One of them, Micron, has already pulled itself out of the consumer business and will instead focus on AI and business customers. SK Hynix and Samsung are splitting duties between consumer and business customers, with reports that Apple and Samsung have become rather friendly during the shortage. Korea Economic Daily reported in 2025 that Apple was increasing its supply from Samsung to 70%, from 60%.

Other computer manufacturers, like Asus, MSI, or Acer, aren't the massive moneybags with legs that Apple is. Worth nearly $4 trillion and raking in $416 billion in revenue in 2025, it has the capital to create pretty much whatever it wants. Hence, the MacBook Neo requires only 8 GB of RAM and an iPhone A18 processor. On the other side of things, Windows 11, which requires at least 4 GB of RAM to run, is only stable on 8 GB or above, due to the heavier overhead.