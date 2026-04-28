Tesla's Lithium Refinery Is Accused Of Dumping Black Wastewater In A Ditch

Tesla's lithium refinery in South Texas has been accused of dumping waste into a nearby ditch. The plant of over 1,200 acres was announced in 2023, and officially began operations at the start of 2026. Part of its purpose is to increase production of lithium for Tesla's car batteries, like for the Model S and Model X. The complaint was raised back in January, but Tesla claimed that a year prior, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued a permit to utilize the unnamed ditch for waste.

The Senior Manager of the Corpus Christi Site Operation, Jason Bevan, wrote in a letter dated January 26, that he's happy to hear from Texas officials to discuss the issue. However, Bevan again used the ruling from the TCEQ to excuse any claims of pollutants in the ditch. Local news in the area had not been able to get Tesla to comment in the meantime.

Bevan also used Tesla's previous participation in wider environmental awareness schemes, like Earth Day Bay Day, or the Big Shell Beach Cleanup, to show that Tesla is "committed to being a good neighbor." Reports from local news outlets, like Kris-TV, an NBC affiliate, have indicated that the waste looked far worse than Tesla or the state records currently state.