Is The Google Pixel 9 Still Worth Buying In 2026?

The single biggest thing you have to look for when considering the Pixel 9 is the price you are going to pay for it. As the Pixel 11 launch approaches, the Pixel 10, which is the immediate successor to the Pixel 9, is selling at a $200 discount, directly from Google. If you try third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, you can snag it for as low as $549 at the time of writing. In fact, the Pixel 10 has touched the $600 price tag several times, and $550 is increasingly becoming a common sight.

While the Pixel 10 isn't a massive upgrade over the Pixel 9, it does include a telephoto shooter, a more powerful Tensor G5 chip, and a slightly bigger battery with faster wired charging. More importantly, it supports Qi2 wireless charging, has built-in magnets for PixelSnap support, and will receive software updates for an extra year than the Pixel 9. All these benefits and enhancements do carry some value. So, unless you're getting the Pixel 9 at a significant discount over the Pixel 10, you are better off going with the latter. Then there is also the Pixel 10a, which is currently selling for around $450, has the same chip as the Pixel 9, the same rear camera system as the Pixel 10, except for the telephoto shooter, and a bigger battery than both. That said, it only has 8 GB of RAM and a plastic back.

Unfortunately, the best price we could find for the Pixel 9 at any major online retailer is $489 at the time of writing, and that's not a good price for this phone in 2026. You should give serious thought to the Pixel 10a or Pixel 10, depending on your final budget.