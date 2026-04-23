Your PC's Task Manager Is Lying To You - Here's Why

CTRL+Alt-Delete is one of the most well-known PC hotkeys, used primarily to access the system task manager. The tool is essential for force-closing frozen apps, reviewing system performance, checking what background processes are running, and closing them, like when the Windows Runtime Broker spikes your CPU usage. At a glance, you can see CPU, memory (RAM) and disk usage and more. Many learn to rely on the tool as a sort of benchmark of performance and to better understand the operating system.

But maybe don't take those numbers at face value. According to its original creator, former Microsoft operating system engineer Dave Plummer, the task manager may be lying about the performance numbers. It has to do with how the application polls data. As Plummer explains, measuring CPU and system resource usage is complicated. "Either the CPU is busy, or it's not, right? It's silicon, not interpretative dance." Except, despite this common line of thinking, that's not actually how it works. More context is necessary to understand why the CPU is busy. "The first uncomfortable question is 'Busy doing what, exactly?'" How many cores are in use? What is the average resource consumption during the polling period? Moreover, Plummer asks whether it's busy due to deferred procedure calls, the idle loop or "some weird accounting bucket" because "the scheduler needed somewhere to hand the bill?"

Plummer reveals that the task manager measures resource usage over time, refreshing at various intervals to update the statistics. It's not showing stats in real-time, and it's not a "simple speedometer" but "more like forensic accounting."