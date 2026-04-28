Colorado's New Speed Cameras Might Make Your GPS App's Warnings Completely Obsolete

Speed cameras are designed to track how fast you're driving on the road and in Colorado, they can now translate to an automatic $75 fine. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) set up more than a dozen new cameras to reduce speed-related incidents in work zones. Posted on I-25 and Highway 119 south of Fort Collins, these new speed cameras might render radar detectors and GPS apps useless by calculating average speed over a set distance.

Unlike the 'Cybertruck' speed cameras, that are a serious eyesore, and are intended to capture instant speed readings, the new units in Colorado are aimed at simply capturing average speeds. With the passing of Colorado Revised Statute 42-4-110.5, the CDOT and law enforcement can use speed cameras in driving areas deemed high-risk zones. The program was created to reduce speeding in construction zones, where there is increased risks to workers and where police patrols are difficult.

Apps like Waze have a feature that tracks speed cameras, audibly alerting you before reaching one, and radar detectors can warn you of impending speed enforcement. However, the Colorado cameras are designed to snap a photo of passing car license plates, at an entry and exit point, to calculate average speed and fine offenders automatically.