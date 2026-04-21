These 'Cybertruck' Speed Cameras Are A Serious Eyesore For Locals
The Cybertruck has an infamously boxy design with squared-off edges, making for quite a distinct look. Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that it evokes a certain feeling. It has been called "ugly" by numerous outlets and batched into lists of some of the ugliest vehicles ever produced. That's why it's odd that some new speed cameras are popping up with an inspired design that takes after Tesla's unsightly aesthetic. In Montgomery County, Maryland, a few devices have been placed along roadsides as part of a program to slow drivers on state roads.
Of the 140 new speed cameras, six feature the metallic, boxy designs that are somewhat distracting, to say the least. They look like smaller versions of a Tesla Cybertruck or a sci-fi-esque station, but they're actually part of a system from Vitronic called the Poliscan Enforcement Trailer. They're for "difficult locations" such as accident hotspots, secluded roads, and construction areas known to be problematic for traffic enforcement. The unique designs aren't just to attract attention; they're meant to be tough and durable to fend off would-be vandals. The shell and materials are bulletproof, with built-in fire extinguishers for emergencies. They also incorporate smart sensors to prevent unauthorized movement of the trailer and will sound alarms if tampered with.
Montgomery County drivers who exceed the speed limit will be fined, with different tiers depending on the speed. It's a staggering $425 fine if you're caught going 40 miles per hour over the speed limit. These are being installed all across the country, as well. It's not surprising, considering we're in a time when AI-powered traffic cameras are basically watching your every move.
Why place these odd-looking security cameras roadside?
According to Montgomery County, the traffic cameras are working. Its Vision Zero initiative has resulted in an 11% decrease in fatal or severe crashes. That aligns with data from other areas where the technology is in use. But there's another benefit to having them in full view, with a somewhat intimidating appearance. Officials say they're not merely for catching speeders and handing out tickets, they're also to help prevent accidents and save lives in treacherous areas.
The idea is that drivers will see the installations and slow down, hopefully paying more attention as they pass through dangerous intersections or stretches of road. That doesn't change the point that they're an eyesore to some, but the trailers are certainly going to work better than hidden traffic cameras, which don't always stand out. Not every standard traffic camera you can see is for surveillance, either. Some cameras on top of traffic lights aren't there to catch red-light runners at all. Compared to other enforcement trailers, these are obviously placed and, from the photos, easy to spot.
However, the Vitronic Poliscan Enforcement Trailer can be used for more than speed traps. They handle four enforcement methods with "autonomous operation," including speed enforcement, toll enforcement, license plate recognition, and vehicle access regulations.