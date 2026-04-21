These 'Cybertruck' Speed Cameras Are A Serious Eyesore For Locals

The Cybertruck has an infamously boxy design with squared-off edges, making for quite a distinct look. Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that it evokes a certain feeling. It has been called "ugly" by numerous outlets and batched into lists of some of the ugliest vehicles ever produced. That's why it's odd that some new speed cameras are popping up with an inspired design that takes after Tesla's unsightly aesthetic. In Montgomery County, Maryland, a few devices have been placed along roadsides as part of a program to slow drivers on state roads.

Of the 140 new speed cameras, six feature the metallic, boxy designs that are somewhat distracting, to say the least. They look like smaller versions of a Tesla Cybertruck or a sci-fi-esque station, but they're actually part of a system from Vitronic called the Poliscan Enforcement Trailer. They're for "difficult locations" such as accident hotspots, secluded roads, and construction areas known to be problematic for traffic enforcement. The unique designs aren't just to attract attention; they're meant to be tough and durable to fend off would-be vandals. The shell and materials are bulletproof, with built-in fire extinguishers for emergencies. They also incorporate smart sensors to prevent unauthorized movement of the trailer and will sound alarms if tampered with.

Montgomery County drivers who exceed the speed limit will be fined, with different tiers depending on the speed. It's a staggering $425 fine if you're caught going 40 miles per hour over the speed limit. These are being installed all across the country, as well. It's not surprising, considering we're in a time when AI-powered traffic cameras are basically watching your every move.