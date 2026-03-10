AI Traffic Cameras Are Watching Your Every Move – Here's Everything They Can See

If you think you can get away with playing on your phone while you drive, taking both hands off the wheel, or not wearing a seatbelt just because there are no police nearby, you may want to reconsider. There is a new high-tech cop watching the roads in the form of artificial intelligence (AI) traffic cameras. These take the same traffic monitoring principles as the cameras on top of lights, but go another step further.

Some countries around the world are deploying these AI cameras to catch traffic violations. These cameras photograph every driver in their range to see if there are laws or regulations being broken in the vehicle. This would include speeding, illegal parking, texting, and more. If it is determined that you broke the law, you will then be mailed a citation along with the photographic evidence of your actions.

The exact operation can vary based on the country or city where these AI cameras are operating. In Australia and the United Kingdom, these cameras may not require a human to review the footage. In the United States, all citations must go through a human review, and local police officers can even choose to pull you over if they get alerted to a nearby traffic violation. In the city of Philadelphia, these cameras have a focus on protecting bus lanes from being blocked in busy areas, so this tech can be easily adjusted based on area needs and operations.