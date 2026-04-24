5 Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes Fans Unfairly Hate

It's a bit challenging to come up with a list of bad episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (TNG) worth defending, mostly because once the series hit its stride sometime in Season 3, very few truly rotten episodes popped up. The show's first season, deep in the trenches of a Gene Roddenberry-controlled writers' room, is a universally known mess. There's also very little to defend in Season 1 of TNG, with it staunchly rooted in Roddenberry's show-ruining rules (the crew couldn't fall out with each other, as an example) and generally poor stories.

Of the seven seasons of TNG, Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew went on many excellent, self-contained journeys. The worst episodes rated by fans across the web are usually those that don't have much of an impact on the wider universe, and more often than not, are memory-holed by the time the next episode happens. Like how in "Star Trek: Voyager" it's not often you see the show referring to the time Captain Janeway and Tom Paris turned into salamanders and had babies.

So let's dig through some of the worst-rated episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." We're basing this on a variety of reviews from across the web, including IMDb's user-created list of the worst-ranking episodes. It's a large universe out there, and not every trip of Captain Picard's is as perfect as some fans would have you believe. However, you won't find any defenses of the first season here, as it is legitimately a bizarre season of TV.