How Star Trek Frustrations Led To The Creation Of An All-Time Classic Sci-Fi Series

It's nothing new for creative forces behind the "Star Trek" franchise to get a little irked with the direction characters or stories were being taken. Michael Dorn, aka Worf, expressed concern over one specific episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and even Leonard Nimoy was reluctant to return to the franchise for what would become a pivotal moment for his character Spock in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

Behind the scenes, though, one respected and influential writer who worked on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager" eventually parted ways due to creative differences over where the show was headed. In doing so, it sparked the scribe to address the matters in his own way with 2004's "Battlestar Galactica." In January 2000, future "God of War" showrunner, Ronald D. Moore, publicly voiced his concerns about the then-popular shows, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager."

In the case of the latter show, which aired for seven seasons, "Voyager" followed Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and her crew, whose ship, the Voyager, had been thrown to the far end of space and was on a mission to return to the Alpha Quadrant. While it was a compelling story at the time, Moore was frustrated that the titular ship always seemed to stay in great shape, even though it was lightyears from anyone who could assist or, more importantly, keep the ship operational on its dangerous, lonely journey.