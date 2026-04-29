Bluetooth Will Always Be Unreliable - Here's Why

Unfortunately, those issues are just the tip of the iceberg. There are also profile versions to consider. Profiles tell devices what kind of data they'll be exchanging, and makes adjustments accordingly. The idea is that individual connections between different kinds of devices will be optimized. The reality, however, is that there are a dizzying array of profiles, many of them haven't been updated in years, and lots of devices don't support the best and latest profiles.

This is why you might be listening to music on earbuds via your phone, and the sound quality will be absolutely banging; but when you answer a call from your mom, she sounds like she's reaching you from a submarine in the depths of the Atlantic. Because which profiles a device supports is also often encoded at the hardware level, if your earbuds from a few years back don't support a new headset profile, you'll likely never be able to improve audio quality on calls when using them.

So what can you do on your end to fix Bluetooth issues? While versions and profiles are often locked to hardware, you can sometimes see improvements by updating your device's software, firmware, or drivers. You can also cheat the system somewhat by pairing devices from the same provider. Apple, for instance, makes use of some proprietary Bluetooth tech to ensure that its devices almost always pair and play well together. Checking your device's Bluetooth hardware version and supported profiles can also keep you ahead of the curve. That said, you'd be forgiven if you don't want to wade through the dozens of profiles to make sure all of your use cases are supported by all your devices.