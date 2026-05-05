4 Things You Should Avoid Plugging Into A USB Hub

If you've been laptop shopping lately, ports may feel like a disappearing resource. With so many manufacturers moving towards lighter, slimmer, sleeker chassis, USB is often the first casualty. The unfortunate reality is that these ports (especially USB-A) are physically bulky. They also require chunky cutouts on a laptop that interfere with the appealing form factor that laptop manufacturers (and, at least theoretically, consumers) crave.

That's fine if you only require a handful of USB-C ports, which have the advantage of being not only smaller, but also multifunctional, handling charging, data transfer, and video, all through a single port. But if you're stuck with a bunch of older accessories and dongles, a dearth of USB-A accessories can be a real issue.

Hubs to the rescue! On the surface, they're the perfect solution (assuming you use them properly), splitting a single port into an array of possible connections. That said, USB hubs come with their own limitations, and there are a number of devices you really don't want to run through a hub due to power, bandwidth, speed, safety, and reliability concerns. A USB hub won't be able to supply enough juice to fast charge a smartphone or tablet, for instance, and external drives will transfer data much more slowly than if plugged directly into a device.