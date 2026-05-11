Those Tiny Holes In Airplane Windows Have An Important Purpose

The window seat is arguably the best seat on the plane. Not only do you get to be away from all the hubbub of the aisle, but you also get a mostly unobstructed view of the sky and Earth. But have you ever noticed the tiny hole in some of the airplane's windows? It's usually located near the bottom of the window pane, and some people might only notice it when looking directly down through the window.

If you have ever noticed it and wondered why there's a hole in this airplane's window, then you're not alone. This is just one of the interesting things about airplanes that people might not know — like the fact that they still use floppy disks for airplane software. And there is actually a really good reason for that hole to exist.

These tiny holes are usually referred to as "breather holes" or "bleed holes," and they exist to help contain the difference in pressure within the airplane's cabin and outside of it. Breather holes appear in just about every single airplane window to help alleviate the pressure between the outer window pane and the middle one.