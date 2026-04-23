A Humanoid Robot From China Beat The World's Half-Marathon Record

A robotics competition on the outskirts of Beijing may spark a new wave of Asimovian nightmares, as humanoid robots outraced the human competition on their way to record-setting results. The race, in its second iteration, showcased a Chinese robotics industry that is rapidly progressing toward commercial viability.

After an inaugural race riddled with technological snafus, the 2026 half marathon was a resounding success. Pitting autonomous and remote-controlled robots from more than 100 developers against 12,000 human competitors, the race saw massive improvements. Its winner, produced by Chinese phone company Honor, shattered the half marathon world record set by Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo earlier this year. Finishing the 13-mile race in an astounding 50 minutes and 26 seconds, the robot beat Kiplimo's record-setting time by almost seven minutes. Honor, an offshoot of Chinese tech giant Huawei, was responsible for the race's top three autonomous finishers.

Observers hail the competition as a showcase for China's runaway robotics industry. Not only did it quintuple its competitors, but it featured major technological leaps. In addition to limiting the slapstick collapses which epitomized the previous year's competition, attendees noted that the horde of robots showcased improved mechanics. To boot, Honor's winning autonomous humanoid finished over three times faster than the previous year's gold medalist.

Experts are quick to point out that the technology powering the robotic runners possesses major industrial applications. China, by far the world's leader in robotics, has begun deploying robots everywhere from the battlefield to fully autonomous farms. However, others note that China's humanoid robots still have a ways to go before they can dominate the economic and security landscape. But after its latest display of robotic dominance, the only question may be, will the rest of the world catch up?