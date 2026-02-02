Xiaomi's Dark Robot Factory Can Make A Phone Every Second Without People - Here's How

When we think of robot factories, the ones we've seen in sci-fi shows and movies quickly come to mind. It's easy to imagine neon lights, shiny machines, perhaps even entire neighborhoods or cities controlled by robots. China's robotics industry and Xiaomi's dark factory aren't too far off from that image and might be the most futuristic manufacturing plant in the world. Machines are doing all the work, and that enables continuous production without the limitations of human shifts, breaks, and supervision. The term "dark factory" stems from both the lack of humans and light. Without people, there's no need to keep the lights on, as robots don't need them to perform their tasks. Xiaomi also reduced the production costs by eliminating heating, lighting, and personnel costs, while increasing uptime and consistency.

Xiaomi's factory incorporates advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, machine vision, and automated logistics. The manufacturing of smartphones is coordinated and handled by thousands of sensors and an AI-driven system. The assembly, inspection, material handling, and environmental control are all working without any human intervention. The facility's automation platform, Xiaomi's HyperIMP (Intelligent Manufacturing Platform), is the brain of the factory. It continuously monitors production, adjusts processes in real-time as needed, and controls quality standards.

With this level of automation, Xiaomi has a remarkable output. Company reports indicate that this dark factory can produce up to 10 million smartphones annually. That means, if working at full capacity, Xiaomi's factory would produce an average of one smartphone per second.