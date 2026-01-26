China's Robotics Industry Is Doing A Lot More Than Military Projects
China's robotics industry is growing at an alarming rate. Interesting Engineering reports the country's factory-based adoptions grew by 300,000 in a year, surpassing the rest of the world. In the same time frame, American factories installed just 34,000 robots. Moreover, while industry proponents like Elon Musk and his Tesla bots are still in development, Chinese-made robotics are already on the market. Unitree Robotics is already selling systems to consumers for as low as $6,000. Of course, the massive push into robotics isn't just for military strength; these aren't all bots designed to kill, maim, and fight.
In fact, some of China's best offerings are designed for the exact opposite. The PNBbotics Adam-U Ultra is a humanoid robot meant to perform complex tasks in the real-world like hanging clothes, dancing, and manipulating objects — imagine it loading the dishwasher for you. From robot-led sports to doing the most boring chores and building social relationships with humans, it's pretty clear that robots are going to be a seamless technology in our lives in the near future. But it may not be American bots achieving the greatest feats. Robots played a big role at CES 2026 with several cool models demoed from brands like Unitree, Agibot, and Sharpa. Most of them being Chinese companies, minus Sharpa, which is based in Singapore. And if you want to see a graceful robotic dance, you need look no further than the DEEP Robotics Lynx. That robot showed off its moves dancing over unique terrain like snow, rock, dirt, and even water. Things are getting real wild, people.
Is China making robots for its military?
With the modern advancements in the industry, it only makes sense that Chinese development companies would apply what they're building and learning to state-wide applications like the military. In fact, China's military is deploying so-called border robots to help with guidance, inspections, and logistics. Another motion-controlled combat robot is designed to mimic a skilled soldier's combat moves in real-time, resembling something ripped straight out of an action movie — "Real Steel" comes to mind.
China isn't just advancing robotics in the traditional, humanoid sense either. It unveiled a new hybrid, advanced tank called the Type 100, which features a robotic gun turret and automated systems to kill drones and missiles intended to strike the tank. They're also developing unmanned underwater systems for information gathering and digital warfare. And in the sky, an autonomous drone that can hunt submarines called the Wing Loong X, a long-endurance UAV intended to go further than the technology has before. So, while China's humanoid robots are making a big splash the world over, already entering into people's homes to help with chores and other tasks, there are also advanced robotics making their way into military settings.
Boston Dynamics is still knocking it out of the park back home, though. With Hyundai, it just unveiled next-gen humanoid robotics rivaling those seen from Chinese companies. Google also showed off some Gemini Robotics AI models that are mind-blowing. Any way you look at it, robotics, humanoid or not, will be everywhere within the next few years.