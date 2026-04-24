Google Pixel 10a Review: What's New?

The first thing you'll notice about the Pixel 10a's design, apart from the fact that it's mostly the same as the Pixel 9a, is the fully flat back. The Google Pixel 9a already had what Google called a flush camera on the back of the phone, but in reality, it wasn't actually flush. It was slightly raised, even if only by a tiny amount. On the Pixel 10a, that changes, and the camera sits completely flush with the back of the Pixel 10a.

The body is made from a composite plastic, and it feels solid and durable in the hand. Sure, it's not the glass-and-metal construction you'd get on a flagship, but honestly, it still feels fine. Plastic is lighter, way more resistant to shattering, and arguably more practical at this price.

The rest of the design is solid. The phone comes in a few different colors, including Obsidian, Lavender, Berry, or Fog. I have the Berry model, and I really like the look of it. It's bright and vibrant, and I'm glad brighter colors are becoming more common on phones.

The rest of the design is what you would expect to see. There's the volume rocker and power button on the right edge and a USB-C port on the bottom. There are no additional buttons or controls, so don't expect a dedicated AI button here.

Overall, the Google Pixel 10a looks and feels decently premium despite its lower price. Yes, the plastic build is less durable than metal and less high-end than glass, but it still doesn't feel overly cheap or low-quality.