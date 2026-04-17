5 Budget Android Phones More Powerful Than The Google Pixel 10a

Launched in mid-February 2026, the $499 Google Pixel 10a is one of the mid-range Android phones that should be on the short list for handset buyers who want a brand-new device but don't want to pay flagship prices. However, one problem with the Pixel 10a is that it's too similar to its predecessor. The Pixel 10a features the same chip as the Pixel 9a, the Tensor G4, which also powered the Pixel 9 series launched in summer 2024, instead of the Tensor G5 that powers the Pixel 10 phones launched in summer 2025. Google's decision to keep the G4 in place for its cheapest new smartphone is a reason to consider other mid-range Android phones that retail for similar prices.

As a reminder, Pixel phones have a few big advantages over other Android devices. They're the first to receive the latest Android updates, which can include unique features and brand-new Gemini AI tools. The Pixel 10a is a good example of that. It may offer hardware similar to the Pixel 9a, but it comes with Android 16 on board and Gemini features that its predecessor lacks (including Camera Coach and Auto Best Take). Pixel phones also offer seven years of full OS and security updates, something few other budget phones can match.

For the main specs buyers care about, the Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch pOLED display with 2,424 by 1,080 resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i cover, Tensor G4 chip paired with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, 48-megapixel wide camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 5,100 mAh battery with 45 W charging support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and 5G connectivity. Performance-wise, the Pixel 10a's Geekbench 6 scores are 1,750 (single-core) and 4,518 (multi-core).