5 Budget Android Phones More Powerful Than The Google Pixel 10a
Launched in mid-February 2026, the $499 Google Pixel 10a is one of the mid-range Android phones that should be on the short list for handset buyers who want a brand-new device but don't want to pay flagship prices. However, one problem with the Pixel 10a is that it's too similar to its predecessor. The Pixel 10a features the same chip as the Pixel 9a, the Tensor G4, which also powered the Pixel 9 series launched in summer 2024, instead of the Tensor G5 that powers the Pixel 10 phones launched in summer 2025. Google's decision to keep the G4 in place for its cheapest new smartphone is a reason to consider other mid-range Android phones that retail for similar prices.
As a reminder, Pixel phones have a few big advantages over other Android devices. They're the first to receive the latest Android updates, which can include unique features and brand-new Gemini AI tools. The Pixel 10a is a good example of that. It may offer hardware similar to the Pixel 9a, but it comes with Android 16 on board and Gemini features that its predecessor lacks (including Camera Coach and Auto Best Take). Pixel phones also offer seven years of full OS and security updates, something few other budget phones can match.
For the main specs buyers care about, the Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch pOLED display with 2,424 by 1,080 resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i cover, Tensor G4 chip paired with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, 48-megapixel wide camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 5,100 mAh battery with 45 W charging support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and 5G connectivity. Performance-wise, the Pixel 10a's Geekbench 6 scores are 1,750 (single-core) and 4,518 (multi-core).
Realme GT 7T
Realme unveiled the Realme GT 7 series in May 2025, which includes the high-end GT 7 and the more affordable GT 7T model. The latter is available to U.S. buyers on Amazon for $459. In Geekbench 6 tests, the Realme GT 7T offers similar performance to the Pixel 10a, scoring 1,663 and 6,654 points. That performance is possible thanks to a Dimensity 8400-Max chipset paired with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and a large vapor chamber on the back. The Realme GT 7T features 256 GB or 512 GB of storage, starting at twice the Pixel 10a's base storage.
The Realme GT 7T also has a larger display at 6.8 inches, which offers 6,000 nits of peak brightness, up to 120 Hz refresh rate, and 2,800 by 1,280 resolution. Also, the Realme GT 7T comes with a 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery in a body that's 8.25 mm thick. The phone recharges at speeds of up to 120 W, enough to give the phone a full charge in 42 minutes. With light usage, the phone can last up to three days, but it should easily last more than one day. The Pixel 10a offers 30 hours of battery life, according to Google.
On the camera front, the handset features a dual-lens camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor (made by Sony) and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The front camera also comes from Sony, a 32-megapixel lens that supports 4K video recording. Battery life may be the GT 7T's advantage, but Google is known for its formidable camera capabilities in Pixel phones. On the software side, the Realme phone launched with Android 15 and will receive four years of software updates and six years of security updates. AI features include Realme's own suite of tools and several Gemini tools.
Poco F7 Pro
Xiaomi's Poco F7 Pro also has built-in Gemini AI support, including Gemini Live and image generation features in addition to Circle to Search and Xiaomi's own proprietary AI software built into HyperOS. But the phone, released in March 2025, is a flagship device, ready to offer even better performance than the Realme GT 7T. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship chip, paired with 12 GB of RAM, the Poco F7 Pro hits 2,177 and 6,283 points in Geekbench 6.
The premium Poco handset features a high-end design, including a metal frame, rear-facing glass, and ultra-thin bezels. The 6.67-inch OLED display supports 2K resolution (3,200 by 1,440), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 3,200 nits of peak brightness (1,800 nits typical). The phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and it's just 8.1 mm thick (compared to 9 mm for the Pixel 10a). Despite the thinner profile, the phone has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 90 W wired charging.
The camera hardware includes a dual-camera setup on the back featuring a 50-megapixel wide and 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The selfie camera on the front has a 20-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi says the Poco F7 Pro is the first Poco handset to feature an AI computational photography platform. Other Poco firsts introduced by this device include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D dual-channel cooling system. Like the Realme handset, the Poco F7 Pro is available on Amazon, starting at $580 for the 256 GB option, a price that includes a free case. A 512 GB model is also available.
Honor 400 Pro
The Honor 400 Pro is the last Pixel 10a alternative on our list that U.S. buyers will have to look for on Amazon. Priced at $645 as of this writing, the handset is more expensive than the Pixel 10a. Unveiled in May 2025, the Honor 400 Pro offers better specs than the Google phone. The handset features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 2,800 by 1,280 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The Honor 400 Pro comes with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip as the Poco F7 Pro handset. This implies performance should be similar, and Geekbench 6 scores (2,110 and 6,408) confirm it.
Other specs include 12 GB of RAM, 256GB or 512 GB of storage, a 5,300 mAh battery that supports 100 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging speeds. The former will recharge the handset in 39 minutes. The phone launched with Android 15 on board (MagicOS 9) and will support six years of major Android releases.
The Honor 400 Pro features a triple-lens camera on the back. The main camera sensor is a highlight, a 200-megapixel wide camera, which sets the Honor handset apart from the other options on the list. The rear camera also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the Honor 400 Pro has two cameras, a 50-megapixel wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition to hardware, Honor focuses on AI photography on the phone's product page, explaining that AI is involved in improving photo and video capabilities (like enhancing skin tones, improving blur in portrait photos, and low-light photography) and in photo editing. Other AI features include Honor's AI Deepfake Detection tool, Live Translation, and support for Google Gemini and Circle to Search.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
The Galaxy S25 FE is a premium phone that Samsung launched in September 2025 and is easier to find in stores than the Chinese handsets above. It's also more expensive, priced at $649.99 before any deals for the 128 GB variant. The phone is just 7.4 mm thick and features three cameras on the back: 50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 8-megapixel telephoto. On the front, the Galaxy S25 FE has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The built-in 4,900 mAh battery is slightly smaller than the Pixel 10a and supports 45 W wired charging and 15 W wireless charging. The battery offers 28 hours of video streaming, according to Samsung.
The Galaxy S25 FE's performance also stands out, with Geekbench 6 scores listed at 2,116 and 7,035 for the handset. That's possible thanks to Samsung's Exynos 2400 chip (the same processor that powers the Galaxy S24 flagship) paired with 8 GB of memory. Other specs include a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2,340 by 1,080 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,900 nits of brightness, Corning Gorilla Victus+ glass cover, support for up to 512 GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and reverse wireless charging.
The software is an advantage over other handsets in this list, as Samsung offers up to seven years of major Android updates, similar to Google's guarantees. Like the Pixel 10a, the Galaxy S25 FE comes with Android 16 out of the box, with Samsung's One UI on top. The handset also offers access to Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, which includes Google AI features like Gemini Live and Circle to Search. The handset comes with built-in Samsung Knox security tools. Samsung DeX lets users turn the handset into an Android laptop after connecting it to an external display.
OnePlus 15R
The OnePlus 15R is slightly more expensive than the Galaxy S25 FE, starting at $699.99 for the model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but the handset offers a powerful set of specs that make it an even better alternative to the Pixel 10a. The phone was launched in December 2025, featuring the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The OnePlus 15R scores even higher in Geekbench 6 tests, hitting 2,883 and 9,507 points.
The handset features a 6.83-inch OLED display with 2,800 by 1,272 resolution, up to 165 Hz refresh rate, and 1,800 nits of brightness, which can drop to 1 nit in low-light conditions. At 7,400 mAh capacity, the OnePlus 15R's silicon-carbon battery is slightly larger than the OnePlus 15's 7,300 mAh battery. Unlike most phones on the market, the OnePlus 15R comes with a 55 W charger in the box, but the battery also supports 80 W charging with a higher-capacity power adapter. The camera hardware will sound similar to other options on the list, as the OnePlus 15R includes two cameras on the back (50-megapixel wide and 8-megapixel ultrawide), and a 32-megapixel camera on the front.
Other standout features include support for up to 512 GB storage, IP68 and IP69 ratings, a vapor chamber, and a custom Wi-Fi chip that should improve connectivity. On the software side, the OnePlus 15R runs OxygenOS 16 (based on Android 16), which includes built-in Gemini AI features. Buyers will also get three months of free Google AI Pro access, including 2 TB of cloud storage, with a OnePlus 15R purchase. The one downside concerns software support. OnePlus offers four years of updates, compared to seven years for the Pixel 10a.
How we chose these Pixel 10a alternatives
As we've established, the Pixel 10a is a minor upgrade over the Pixel 9a, ready to offer similar performance. When compiling the list above, we looked for Android devices that can beat the Tensor G4 in benchmark tests, which would ensure better real-life performance than the Pixel 10a. In turn, the phones on the list above may serve the user for a longer time than Google's phone. The price was also a big factor, and we looked at mid-range devices that are similarly priced first. But we also considered slightly more expensive handsets that may be better investments than the Pixel 10a, provided they still clocked in below full flagship prices.
We also looked at different vendors that manufacture alternatives to the Google Pixel A series, giving preference to handsets that are widely available to U.S. buyers, like Samsung and OnePlus devices. But we also included a few Pixel 10a alternatives from Chinese vendors that do not have a strong presence in the U.S. — however, phones made by Honor, Poco, and Realme are available on Amazon.
Finally, we gave preference to Android phones made in 2025 or later, considering that Google is still using a 2024 chip for a 2026 device. Android phones from 2025 can outperform the Tensor G4, and some of the models on the list may be even cheaper than when they were launched. On that note, we didn't include former flagship phones, like the well-known Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S25 series, because they may not be widely available. If found brand-new for prices similar to the Pixel 10a, former flagships would easily beat the mid-range handsets on the list.