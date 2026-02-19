Google Pixel 10a Vs. Pixel 9a: Is The Upgrade Really Worth It?
Google has officially unveiled the Google Pixel 10a, meaning folks looking for a great midrange smartphone option have something new to sink their teeth into. We've been looking forward to the 10a since its design leaked back in October 2025, as the Pixel-a series has been an ideal option for those on a budget. While Google is offering the Pixel 10a at a price that's surprising, given that 2026 is shaping up to be the most expensive year for tech, there may be a reason that the price is low. It's not that hard to notice that the Google Pixel 10a's specs are incredibly similar to last year's Pixel 9a.
With both offering the same processors, cameras, and RAM/storage options, there are only a couple of small differences that truly separate them. Google is offering some nice bonuses for those who buy the Pixel 10a early, but for those already rocking the Pixel 9a, justifying an upgrade may be difficult. Given that AI is already causing a chip shortage that may make smartphones more expensive, Google obviously had to make some tough decisions to keep the price of the Pixel 10a in check. The Pixel 10a is now available for preorder, with orders shipping March 5, and users can get the device for less than the $499 price tag if they have an older device to trade in.
Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a - looking at the specs
Looking at both the Google Pixel 9a and the 10a, there are more than a few similarities. For starters, both feature the Google Tensor G4 processor with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Even the cameras are similar, with both featuring 48 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide lenses on the back and 13 MP selfie cameras on the front. One would have to closely scan the Pixel 10a press release to find the differences. As per Google, the Pixel 10a has an 11% brighter display despite both devices featuring a 6.3-inch pOLED display. The 10a has a peak brightness of 3000 nits over the 9a's 2700 nits.
Google also boasts faster charging times in the 10a thanks to 45W fast charging, though both phones claim 30 hours of battery life. Then, there's better screen protection with the inclusion of Gorilla Glass 7i, which is an improvement over the Gorilla Glass 3 found on the 9a. The 10a also includes some additional camera tools, including Auto Best Take for finding the best photo, and Camera Coach, which provides AI assistance to users for finding the best light and composition. The Pixel 10a is also composed of more recyclable material over the 9a, including gold, tungsten, copper, and cobalt recycled materials.
Is the price worth it?
The Pixel 10a is available for $499 and is currently ready for pre-order. Offering Obsidian, Lavender, Berry, and Fog as color options, folks can get $100 in Google Store credit or the new Pixel Buds 2a if they buy the device unlocked before March 11. The Pixel 9a — being last year's phone — can be found for under $500 rather easily. Just as an example, Amazon has the Pixel 9a for around $400. However, there are some benefits to getting the Pixel 10a outside of the new camera features and some better specs.
The 10a launches with Android 16 instead of Android 15 on the Pixel 9a, so you will be slightly ahead when receiving 7 years of updates. If you're looking for a new mid-range phone, the Pixel 10a obviously makes more sense; it's newer. That said, the Pixel 9a punches well above its weight, so if you want to save some cash, last year's model may not be a bad option — especially if you can cop one for $350-400. But for those of you with a Pixel 9a — hold on to it. You don't have to buy the same phone twice.