Google Pixel 10a Vs. Pixel 9a: Is The Upgrade Really Worth It?

Google has officially unveiled the Google Pixel 10a, meaning folks looking for a great midrange smartphone option have something new to sink their teeth into. We've been looking forward to the 10a since its design leaked back in October 2025, as the Pixel-a series has been an ideal option for those on a budget. While Google is offering the Pixel 10a at a price that's surprising, given that 2026 is shaping up to be the most expensive year for tech, there may be a reason that the price is low. It's not that hard to notice that the Google Pixel 10a's specs are incredibly similar to last year's Pixel 9a.

With both offering the same processors, cameras, and RAM/storage options, there are only a couple of small differences that truly separate them. Google is offering some nice bonuses for those who buy the Pixel 10a early, but for those already rocking the Pixel 9a, justifying an upgrade may be difficult. Given that AI is already causing a chip shortage that may make smartphones more expensive, Google obviously had to make some tough decisions to keep the price of the Pixel 10a in check. The Pixel 10a is now available for preorder, with orders shipping March 5, and users can get the device for less than the $499 price tag if they have an older device to trade in.