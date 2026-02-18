Google's New Budget Android Phone Is Finally Here: Pixel 10a Starts At $499
After months of leaks that spoiled some of the Pixel 10a's secrets, Google has finally unveiled its mid-range Android handset for 2026. The Pixel 10a debuted on February 18 with a familiar design, a decent set of specs, and a focus on Gemini. But the best part about the Pixel 10a might be the price, as the industry is currently dominated by discussion of the ongoing memory chip crisis caused by increased demand from AI firms. The memory shortage is expected to impact many new devices, including mid-range Android phones, with price hikes expected for certain models. But Google isn't giving in, as the Pixel 10a costs $499 for the 128GB version, which matches its predecessor, the Pixel 9a.
The Pixel 10a has the same measurements (6.1 by 2.9 by 0.4 inches) as the Pixel 9a, but it's slightly lighter (6.5 ounces vs. 6.6 ounces for the Pixel 9a). The one notable design change from Google is that the rear-facing camera module won't protrude at all on the Pixel 10a. This gives Google's mid-range Pixels a unique design advantage over most rivals, as they can lie perfectly flat on a table.
The Pixel 10a should be durable, featuring a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i glass cover on the front, an aluminum frame, and a plastic rear panel. Like the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10 phones, the new handset comes with an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating.
Faster battery charging, Satellite SOS support, and new AI features
The one downside to keeping prices unchanged may be the processor. Google is using the same Tensor G4 chip that powers the Pixel 9a. In other words, Pixel 9a owners may not want to upgrade to the new mid-ranger, as the 2026 phone will offer the same performance as its predecessor. However, the handset adds a few high-end features, including a 60-120Hz 6.3-inch pOLED display, that's slightly brighter than its predecessor (3,000 nits peak brightness vs. 2,700 nits and 2,000 nits HDR brightness vs. 1,800 nits). The phone features a 5,100 mAh battery, the same as the Pixel 9a. Google's battery life estimate is also unchanged, at 30+ hours. However, the Pixel 10a supports 45W fast charging (faster than the Pixel 10's 30W charging speed) that will get you a 50% charge in half an hour. The Pixel 10a is Google's first mid-ranger to feature support for Satellite SOS communication.
The camera hardware will also look familiar. The dual-lens module on the back includes the same 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens as the Pixel 9a. The selfie camera also has a 13-megapixel sensor, but Google calls the phone "the best camera under $500." The Pixel 9a will offer various AI features you may have seen on the Pixel 10 flagships, including Camera Coach and Auto Best Take. The phone also supports Gemini Live, Gemini apps, Circle to Search, Nano Banana, and other AI features.
Finally, the Pixel 9a launches with Android 16 on board, with Google guaranteeing seven years of Android updates. Like the Pixel 10 phones, the Pixel 10a supports Quick Share/AirDrop interoperability, so you can share content easily with iPhone users.
Pixel 10a price, colors, and release date
The Pixel 10a comes in four color options, including Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian. Buyers can choose from two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The larger storage option will cost $100 more, but Google is already offering consumers a $100 Google Store credit or a free pair of Pixel Buds 2a for unlocked purchases that should make up for the extra storage costs. Buyers who want to trade in their existing devices may be able to purchase the Pixel 10a for just $49, according to Google.
The Pixel 10a will ship to buyers on March 5, at which point you should also find it in stores. That information should give you plenty of time to decide whether to preorder the brand-new handset and take advantage of the notable upgrades Google gave the phone, or look for larger discounts on the Pixel 9a, which should be available from other retailers now that the Pixel 10a is official. Google still sells the Pixel 9a online, starting at the same $499 price as its successor, while Amazon has it listed at $418.