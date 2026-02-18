Google's New Budget Android Phone Is Finally Here: Pixel 10a Starts At $499

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After months of leaks that spoiled some of the Pixel 10a's secrets, Google has finally unveiled its mid-range Android handset for 2026. The Pixel 10a debuted on February 18 with a familiar design, a decent set of specs, and a focus on Gemini. But the best part about the Pixel 10a might be the price, as the industry is currently dominated by discussion of the ongoing memory chip crisis caused by increased demand from AI firms. The memory shortage is expected to impact many new devices, including mid-range Android phones, with price hikes expected for certain models. But Google isn't giving in, as the Pixel 10a costs $499 for the 128GB version, which matches its predecessor, the Pixel 9a.

The Pixel 10a has the same measurements (6.1 by 2.9 by 0.4 inches) as the Pixel 9a, but it's slightly lighter (6.5 ounces vs. 6.6 ounces for the Pixel 9a). The one notable design change from Google is that the rear-facing camera module won't protrude at all on the Pixel 10a. This gives Google's mid-range Pixels a unique design advantage over most rivals, as they can lie perfectly flat on a table.

The Pixel 10a should be durable, featuring a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i glass cover on the front, an aluminum frame, and a plastic rear panel. Like the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10 phones, the new handset comes with an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating.