Google's Cheap New Pixel Phone May Launch Before The Galaxy S26 Series

The Galaxy S26 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone releases of the first half of 2026, with rumors pointing to a late-February announcement. Reports also state that, despite higher memory costs pushing Android phone prices up, Samsung won't change the starting price of at least one of the three upcoming phones. Samsung reportedly wants the base Galaxy S26 model to match the iPhone 17's $799 starting price.

In an interesting turn of events, Android fans may find an even more affordable alternative to the base Galaxy S26 model. Google is rumored to launch its cheap new Pixel phone in mid-February, a few days before Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year. Even more surprising are rumors that claim the Pixel 10a will be cheaper than its predecessor, considering the current tech industry environment.

Earlier this week, Android smartphone vendor Nothing addressed the rumored price hikes, saying they are inevitable and pointing to the memory crisis. Nothing CEO Carl Pei said that the company's smartphones will be more expensive, including models that will be released by March, without disclosing specific price points. Nothing manufactures several entry-level and mid-range devices, including products that compete directly against Google's mid-range phones in the Pixel A series. That's what makes the rumored Pixel 10a price sound too good to be true.