Google's Cheap New Pixel Phone May Launch Before The Galaxy S26 Series
The Galaxy S26 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone releases of the first half of 2026, with rumors pointing to a late-February announcement. Reports also state that, despite higher memory costs pushing Android phone prices up, Samsung won't change the starting price of at least one of the three upcoming phones. Samsung reportedly wants the base Galaxy S26 model to match the iPhone 17's $799 starting price.
In an interesting turn of events, Android fans may find an even more affordable alternative to the base Galaxy S26 model. Google is rumored to launch its cheap new Pixel phone in mid-February, a few days before Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year. Even more surprising are rumors that claim the Pixel 10a will be cheaper than its predecessor, considering the current tech industry environment.
Earlier this week, Android smartphone vendor Nothing addressed the rumored price hikes, saying they are inevitable and pointing to the memory crisis. Nothing CEO Carl Pei said that the company's smartphones will be more expensive, including models that will be released by March, without disclosing specific price points. Nothing manufactures several entry-level and mid-range devices, including products that compete directly against Google's mid-range phones in the Pixel A series. That's what makes the rumored Pixel 10a price sound too good to be true.
How much will the Pixel 10a cost?
Leaker MysteryLupin said on X (via Android Authority) that the Pixel 10a may be unveiled on February 17, with two storage options (128GB and 256GB) and four colors (Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, and Fog). The leaker also mentioned price points for both storage tiers. The 128GB version should retail for around €500 ($582), while the 256GB model will cost around €600 ($698). If accurate, both prices would be about €50 cheaper than the 128GB and 256GB Pixel 9a versions, which retailed for €549 ($638) and €649 ($755), respectively.
Retailer listings suggest the Google Pixel 10a could launch on Feb 17, 2026.
• 128 GB: ~€500
Colors: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, Fog
• 256 GB: ~€600
Color: Obsidian
• Official cases: ~€20
Colors match phone lineup
— Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) January 13, 2026
The U.S. prices for Pixel 9a are $499 and $599. They appear to be much cheaper than the currency conversion above because they don't include sales tax. In the EU, all prices include VAT, whether it's smartphones or a different product. Put differently, the Pixel 10a's starting price will be cheaper in the U.S. than the $582 conversion above, assuming the leak is accurate. A starting price around $449 is one possible scenario, but that's just speculation.
If the rumors are false, the Pixel 10a will either match the Pixel 9a's cost, or be slightly more expensive. But even in this scenario, the Pixel 10a will be cheaper than the most affordable Galaxy S26 version. On top of that, Android buyers who routinely buy Pixel and Galaxy devices may be able to purchase the Pixel 10a slightly earlier than the Galaxy S26 series.
When will the Pixel 10a and Galaxy S26 launch?
In addition to MysteryLupin, two other leakers mentioned the same launch window for the Pixel 10a. Roland Quandt said on Bluesky that the phone will be available in mid-February. Evan Blass said pre-orders will begin in late February, with retail release set for the first week of March. Last year, Google announced the Pixel 9a on March 19, but sales started only on April 10.
As for the Galaxy S26 series, rumors from late 2025 said that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event in late February, or several weeks later than expected. The Galaxy S25 launch event took place on January 22 last year. More recent reports claim Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year is scheduled for February 25 in San Francisco, California.
Samsung usually starts preorders after the press event, with the phones shipping about two weeks later. Some reports offer a March 11 release date for the Galaxy S26 series. Last year, preorders started on January 22, with in-store sales set for February 7. The Galaxy S25 prices started at $799.99 (regular), $999.99 (Plus), and $1,299.99 (Ultra).