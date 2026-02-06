The Pixel 10's Version Of AirDrop Is Finally Coming To More Android Phones

Google didn't develop the feature as a Pixel-only component. The blog explained that Google upgraded the Quick Share Extension into a full app, suggesting that more Android phones may support it in the future. Now that Google confirmed the imminent arrival of AirDrop support on more Android phones, it's probably a matter of time until more vendors announce it.

AirDrop is now compatible with Android! This is the kind of progress we need to see. We're already exploring how to bring this to Nothing phones as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/dg9llVPA2I — Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 20, 2025

So far, only British smartphone startup Nothing confirmed that it's developing support for the feature. Nothing's Carl Pei said in November that the company is "exploring" how to bring the feature to its devices as soon as possible. Qualcomm, the chip manufacturer many Android vendors use, also hinted last November that more handsets will get the feature. "Can't wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future," the company teased on X, in direct response to Google's announcement of the Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability. As a reminder, the Pixel 10 phones use Google's custom Tensor chips, instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon flagships.

Can't wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future. https://t.co/IUvT23p5pq — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) November 21, 2025

It's unclear whether brand-new Android devices will support the functionality initially, or if Google plans to roll it out to older models that are already on the market. On that note, Android fans may be waiting for at least three new Android launch events. The Galaxy S26 series may be unveiled in late February. A few days before that, the Pixel 10a should be launched, and Nothing's next-generation of mid-range handsets are rumored to launch in March. It'll be interesting to see whether these devices will be able to exchange files with the iPhone via AirDrop.