5 New iOS Features Android Users Wish They Had

The Apple TV is a great streaming box with a smooth UI that makes finding your favorite shows incredibly easy, and it is made even better with these 5 Apple TV accessories. Like with any TV solution, it has one major issue: The remote is always being misplaced. You can stick a Tile Sticker on it to make it easier to find, or you can make it easier on yourself by using your iPhone to control the Apple TV.

To do this, open the control center on your iPhone by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen. Tap on the icon that looks like an Apple TV Remote, select the Apple TV you want to control if you have more than one, and start controlling the device with your phone. You may need to enter the four-digit code that pops up on the Apple TV on your iPhone to activate it, and if you've never done it before, you'll have to add the Apple TV Remote to your phone, but you shouldn't have to do it more than once.

Controlling the Apple TV with your iPhone is a lifesaver when you're not sure where the Apple TV Remote is, but it has an even better use case. You can use your iPhone to type out or paste passwords on the Apple TV. For those with long, complicated passwords, this feature comes in handy often, especially when buying apps or renting content. The feature also works well for searching films or TV series.