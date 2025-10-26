5 New iOS Features Android Users Wish They Had
Android and iOS are always pushing the limit of what's possible to keep users interested and loyal to their favorite operating system (OS). But sometimes, there are features introduced that make you rethink if your current platform of choice is the right one. New features from Apple, like these 11 iOS 26 features, can tempt even the most hardcore Android loyalist to consider ditching their current OS.
If you are an Android user with a passion for videography, that temptation comes in the way of Apple ProRes Raw, open gate recording, and the Final Cut App, among some other reasons. With advanced features like that, some videographers may be tempted to ditch their fancy mirrorless camera altogether in favor of an iPhone 17 Pro Max. For everyone else, Apple's Continuity and seamless transition features make iOS quite the temptation. Below are a few of our top iOS features that make Android users question their choice.
Apple ProRes RAW
This feature may not matter to a vast majority of iPhone users, not unless they're professional videographers. For the small percentage it does matter to, this is a huge deal. Apple ProRes has been available since the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The original inclusion of ProRes was a significant upgrade for videographers wanting to retain as much color data as possible, which allowed for a higher degree of control when implementing color grading in post-production.
Apple ProRes Raw is a different beast altogether. It saves all of the sensor data when capturing footage, resulting in the ability to drastically change the colors and white balance of recorded footage. Apple ProRes RAW, along with other RAW codecs like Blackmagic RAW, are important tools for videographers, which is why they're used on film sets. Do you need this for shooting short clips of your friend's birthday party? No, probably not. But if you're creating content professionally, Apple ProRes RAW gives you a lot of room to maneuver in post. Whether you got the lighting wrong or forgot to set the correct white balance, this feature can save you from having a terrible editing experience.
Final Cut Camera 2.0
Apple ProRes Raw on your phone is amazing for several reasons, but it's useless unless you're using the right app. The standard camera app on your iPhone doesn't give you access to this cutting-edge feature, so you need to lean on something like Blackmagic Camera or Final Cut Camera 2.0. The former is also available for Android, but the latter is exclusive to iPhones. With this app, you can choose to record in Apple ProRes RAW or Apple ProRes RAW HQ, which is a higher-quality version that offers greater image quality.
You also get open-gate recording, a feature found on high-end cameras that uses the full size of the image sensor to increase the field of view, allowing more flexibility when reframing, cropping, or stabilizing footage. In addition, the Final Cut Camera 2.0 offers Apple Log 2, a recording format that allows for wider dynamic range. While the footage looks flat and gray, it can be corrected in non-linear video editing software like Final Cut with a LUT or color space transformation. There's even more to be found within the app, making it a must-have for videographers.
However, it's worth noting that recording footage in Apple ProRes RAW requires an external storage device, so getting the 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max won't do much except diminish your bank account. This is one of the reasons why external storage made our list of surprisingly useful USB-C iPhone accessories.
Seamless transition between devices
The way Apple devices work together makes investing in the ecosystem feel like a worthwhile, albeit expensive, decision. Apple's Continuity features make it so that working across various devices feels seamless. With AirDrop, you can share content between your MacBook and your iPhone, such as photos and contacts, as well as copy text or images on one device and paste them on another. If your iPhone is out of reach in another room, you can take control of it with your Mac, allowing you to see any notification that comes through, and you can also pick up phone calls from your Mac.
MacBook users who need more room to work can use an iPad as a second screen, a feature that should be a hit among photographers and videographers. Webcam continuity is another top feature that leverages your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac, which we'll dive deeper into later.
Apple TV Remote
The Apple TV is a great streaming box with a smooth UI that makes finding your favorite shows incredibly easy, and it is made even better with these 5 Apple TV accessories. Like with any TV solution, it has one major issue: The remote is always being misplaced. You can stick a Tile Sticker on it to make it easier to find, or you can make it easier on yourself by using your iPhone to control the Apple TV.
To do this, open the control center on your iPhone by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen. Tap on the icon that looks like an Apple TV Remote, select the Apple TV you want to control if you have more than one, and start controlling the device with your phone. You may need to enter the four-digit code that pops up on the Apple TV on your iPhone to activate it, and if you've never done it before, you'll have to add the Apple TV Remote to your phone, but you shouldn't have to do it more than once.
Controlling the Apple TV with your iPhone is a lifesaver when you're not sure where the Apple TV Remote is, but it has an even better use case. You can use your iPhone to type out or paste passwords on the Apple TV. For those with long, complicated passwords, this feature comes in handy often, especially when buying apps or renting content. The feature also works well for searching films or TV series.
Continuity Webcam
Not all webcams perform the same, especially in low-light conditions. While there are plenty of good webcams out there, you can avoid spending money on a high-end webcam and simply use your iPhone. This only works on Macs, but if you have one and an iPhone, it's a no-brainer. The feature is called Continuity Camera. To activate it, both the iPhone and the Mac need to have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on, and you need to be signed into the same Apple Account on both devices.
To turn it on, head to the Settings app on your iPhone, head to AirPlay & Continuity under General, and turn on Continuity Camera. You can connect the camera to the Mac with a cable, but Continuity Camera works wirelessly, so it's really not necessary. On your videoconferencing app of choice, such as FaceTime or Zoom, open the camera settings and select your iPhone as the camera. Next time you log on for a video call, it'll look like you have a mirrorless camera as your webcam.
The difference between the webcam on your MacBook and Continuity Camera running on your iPhone is really night and day, and even more so if you have a more recent iPhone with a higher-end camera. While you can do something similar with an Android phone, the iPhone version is wireless, which puts it in a class of its own.