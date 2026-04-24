This Highly Rated 18-In-1 USB-C Hub Is $30 Off On Amazon Right Now
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If you're trying to add more ports to your computer, a USB-C hub is the gadget that you should get. USB-C hubs are incredibly essential in the current market, as more laptop manufacturers move to reduce the number and kinds of ports available on their products. Besides, many modern laptops are ditching legacy ports and betting on USB-C, which makes it a challenge to use your old gadgets that may still be lying around. Many devices are switching to USB-C because of its versatile nature, so if you've just upgraded to a newer laptop with nothing but a USB-C port, you'll suddenly be unable to connect your trusty flash drive with a USB-A connector or a monitor with an HDMI port. If you've found yourself in such a situation, then investing in a versatile USB-C hub that comes stocked with lots of newer and legacy ports is the best decision you can make.
One versatile USB-C hub that checks all the boxes is TobenONE's 18-in-1 Laptop Docking Station, which is currently being sold on Amazon for a $30 discount. That discount knocks down its price from $130 to just $100. This is the lowest price this USB-C hub has been sold for, according to Amazon's price history feature, so you should hurry up and get it before it bounces back to its original price. TobenONE's 18-in-1 Laptop Docking Station is highly rated by users, with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 102 reviews. As of this writing, 72 percent of all reviewers have given it 5 stars, a clear indication that users love this gadget.
TobenONE's 18-in-1 Laptop Docking Station is feature-packed
The 18-in-1 part of the hub's name refers to the total number of ports that the hub ships with. It has a single USB-C port that you connect to your laptop, and the 17 remaining ports are all downstream for hooking up other gadgets. It comes with six USB-A (five USB 3.0 and a single USB 2.0), three HDMI, and four USB-C ports (with one Power Delivery port capable of 100W charging speeds). You also get a single Gigabit Ethernet port, headphone jack, microSD card slot, and a standard SD card slot.
By just connecting to a single USB-C port on your laptop, you get access to all these 17 ports that allow you to connect different kinds of devices, power your laptop, and connect it to the internet using an Ethernet cable. With this USB-C hub, you can connect up to three 4K monitors simultaneously if you use a laptop powered by Windows or Chrome OS. Weighing 0.68 pounds, the hub is lightweight and can easily be carried around in your everyday backpack without feeling overwhelmed. It measures 4.9 inches on the longest side and 3.5 inches wide, so you can toss it in your bag and forget it even exists.
Users love TobenONE's 18-in-1 Laptop Docking Station
The current average rating of 4.2 out of 5 speaks volumes about what past buyers think of this USB-C hub. One Amazon reviewer praises the hub for having great build quality, noting that it doesn't have the "hollow, creaky plastic" that can be found on some models at its price point, and also speaks positively about TobenONE's port layout on the device as well-thought-out. Another reviewer says the device is compact, easy to use, and functions well, and meets their need of hooking up three monitors at the same time while at work. The gadget's great port selection is also praised, with one reviewer saying that he uses the hub to connect multiple monitors and peripheral devices as well as charge his laptop through the available USB-C Power Delivery port.
He calls it "a great product at a very good price" and says he would recommend it to friends looking for a USB-C hub. Other Amazon users have also been impressed by its functionality, although, like any other product, it hasn't been perfect for everyone. Some users say it's unreliable, and some say it stopped working after a certain period. If you notice any issues, don't be afraid to utilize Amazon's return window to get a replacement or a refund.