Stop Spending So Much On Second Monitors For Gaming - Do This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before the days of live internet streaming, YouTube, and Twitch, if you wanted to play a video game, you'd head to an arcade or sit in front of a single screen and play games. Today, a single screen may not cut it for those who want to game, chat on Discord, and search the internet at the same time. Software like OBS and Streamlabs, as well as splitting your screen in half, can help, but having a second screen allows you to view your game and other windows without clogging up your field of view. Even so, you don't need to spend a mint for that second display.

Your main screen is the one you want to devote to your games, so it's best to look for high-resolution options to get the best graphics, look, and gameplay out of whatever you're playing. Those features can jack up the price, but even a $50 second monitor can change the way you work and game. That second monitor doesn't have to be crazy expensive or deliver the best image quality if you plan to use it for additional tasks outside of gaming.

Multitasking is an essential skill for not only streamers with a live audience, but for anyone who may enjoy having more options at their fingertips. Having a second monitor allows you to keep your game running on the high-end screen while you search for walkthroughs, read FAQs, or chat with your friends about the latest episode of your favorite show on your backup monitor. This means the screen can be cheaper than your main gaming display.