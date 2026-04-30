Stop Spending So Much On Second Monitors For Gaming - Do This Instead
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Before the days of live internet streaming, YouTube, and Twitch, if you wanted to play a video game, you'd head to an arcade or sit in front of a single screen and play games. Today, a single screen may not cut it for those who want to game, chat on Discord, and search the internet at the same time. Software like OBS and Streamlabs, as well as splitting your screen in half, can help, but having a second screen allows you to view your game and other windows without clogging up your field of view. Even so, you don't need to spend a mint for that second display.
Your main screen is the one you want to devote to your games, so it's best to look for high-resolution options to get the best graphics, look, and gameplay out of whatever you're playing. Those features can jack up the price, but even a $50 second monitor can change the way you work and game. That second monitor doesn't have to be crazy expensive or deliver the best image quality if you plan to use it for additional tasks outside of gaming.
Multitasking is an essential skill for not only streamers with a live audience, but for anyone who may enjoy having more options at their fingertips. Having a second monitor allows you to keep your game running on the high-end screen while you search for walkthroughs, read FAQs, or chat with your friends about the latest episode of your favorite show on your backup monitor. This means the screen can be cheaper than your main gaming display.
The benefits to using a second monitor while gaming
Investing in a second gaming monitor doesn't have to end with a game-over for your bank account. Standard PC monitors will usually do the trick, and they're budget-friendly, often running around $100 or less. You don't need the second screen to be fancy, just functional. Make your main monitor the 4K model if you want and leave your second monitor for just about everything in between.
There are several monitors that can work as a second screen without costing a fortune. The UFYQL Portable Monitor, for example, carries a list price of $39.99, and the ASUS 22" 1080P Eye Care Monitor (VP227HF) checks in at $69, making both possible options as a second monitor. Do keep in mind, it is worth looking up a monitor that best fits your needs to ensure you get exactly what you're looking for.
Go to Reddit, and you'll find a forum with the question asking whether a cheap monitor should be used if it's not for gaming. One member responded by saying the color between the two monitors was off, with one monitor tinged more yellow, although they didn't mention which of the two displays was off. If you do experience any odd coloring, you might check to see if any common settings that can ruin your computer monitor are in play.
The best setup for dual-monitor gaming
When it comes time to set up your dual monitors, there are a few options at your disposal. You can place your second display side-by-side and level with your gaming monitor, using a stand, or going for a mount like you would a TV on a wall. Screens can even be turned horizontal and vertical, depending on your preference. If you want a vertical view, you'll need to go into your computer's settings to change the view of each screen. Many monitors come with a built-in stand, but not all of them do, and you can get creative in either case. Just make sure your second monitor comes with a VESA mount so you can attach it to whatever stand or desk arm you want to.
Overall, high-end computer monitors are great for gaming, but the smart money buys a cheaper panel for secondary tasks. If you're on a tight budget and don't want to blow a lot of cash on a second powerful monitor for your gaming setup, you don't need to. Having a second monitor is not only convenient but also adds more versatility to your gaming sessions. You're free to play games on one monitor and use the extra monitor for whatever meets your needs. The big exception to this idea of going cheap on your second monitor is if you do actually want to extend your gaming display to both screens. In that case, you'll definitely want top-end capabilities on both sides of the divide.