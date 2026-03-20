This $50 Monitor Can Change The Way You Work And Game
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Most portable devices come with a single display, usually smaller in size compared to a desktop monitor. Laptops, mobile phones, tablets, and portable game consoles like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. They all have varying display sizes, but all typically only have a single display. It can be more productive to have multiple displays set up or, more pleasant to have a larger display with those smaller screen devices.
That's precisely where something like the MNN 15.6-inch FHD portable monitor on sale at Amazon comes in. Normally $90, it's down to just $50 as of this writing, which is an absolute steal. It supports full HD resolutions at 1920 x 1080 with a 170-degree full viewing angle. A viewing angle that wide means you don't need the monitor angled directly facing you if you'd prefer it not to be. It connects to devices via USB-C, is lightweight for portability and travel, and comes with a smart folio-style cover.
If you look around at the best budget and expensive portable monitors, you'll be hard-pressed to find any that are this cheap and accessible. It's certainly a lot cheaper than adding a full-sized desktop monitor to your setup and much more modular. This could be a great second monitor, whether it's for work or gaming.
What are Amazon shoppers saying about the MNN portable monitor?
The MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor has nearly 11,000 reviews on Amazon, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating. One Amazon reviewer said that it appears to work well as a "great portable monitor for [the] HDMI method," meaning if you want to plug it in as a secondary HDMI monitor as opposed to USB-C. Other commenters gleefully proclaim they "would recommend" and that it's an excellent product with a large, beautiful display. It also helps boost productivity during the workday and is suitable for work at home and travel, as well.
Not everyone is positive, though. If you look at the opposite end of the spectrum and consider some of the negative reviews, people have had issues with dead pixels, the display dying or not working altogether, and concerns with it constantly disconnecting during use. As always, your mileage may vary, as this is a relatively low price for a device of this caliber. Of course, the frequent disconnects are one of the telltale signs your dual monitors aren't set up properly, among others. It's possible some commenters don't have things installed or hooked up correctly.