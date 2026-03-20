This $50 Monitor Can Change The Way You Work And Game

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Most portable devices come with a single display, usually smaller in size compared to a desktop monitor. Laptops, mobile phones, tablets, and portable game consoles like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. They all have varying display sizes, but all typically only have a single display. It can be more productive to have multiple displays set up or, more pleasant to have a larger display with those smaller screen devices.

That's precisely where something like the MNN 15.6-inch FHD portable monitor on sale at Amazon comes in. Normally $90, it's down to just $50 as of this writing, which is an absolute steal. It supports full HD resolutions at 1920 x 1080 with a 170-degree full viewing angle. A viewing angle that wide means you don't need the monitor angled directly facing you if you'd prefer it not to be. It connects to devices via USB-C, is lightweight for portability and travel, and comes with a smart folio-style cover.

If you look around at the best budget and expensive portable monitors, you'll be hard-pressed to find any that are this cheap and accessible. It's certainly a lot cheaper than adding a full-sized desktop monitor to your setup and much more modular. This could be a great second monitor, whether it's for work or gaming.