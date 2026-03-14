The 10 Best Budget And Expensive Portable Monitors In 2026

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To the uninitiated, the phrase "portable monitor" might sound like an oxymoron. After all, the word "monitor" typically means a bulky, rectangular screen perched on a stand, perhaps with a thick HDMI cable snaking out the back and anchoring it to a desk. It's not exactly something you'd toss into a backpack on your way out the door. However, since COVID-19 increased the number of remote workers, second monitors for work that can be carried easily and set up in seconds have become essential. Expanded screen real estate isn't just for spreadsheets and inboxes either. Gamers want it for a more immersive on-the-go experience, and creatives needing extra space for precise graphics editing.

With many different potential uses, an affordable portable monitor is unlikely to suit everyone. Gamers will need a high refresh rate and slow response times for smoother gameplay, while designers will want bright and accurate colors. Even the spreadsheet warriors who decide to relocate to their favorite coffee shop will need the monitor to be lightweight, but still powerful enough to ensure their boss isn't made suspicious by a jittery video call. That being said, if a monitor does tick every box for the multi-hyphenate gamer-artist-data analyst, its price tag will undoubtedly reflect its premium-level capabilities.

That leaves buyers with a tough choice to make. To help, BGR has put together a list of options aimed at two distinct camps: those hunting for a cheap computer monitor that has only the features they need, and those ready to invest in top-tier performance without worrying about the cost.