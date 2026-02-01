OLED Vs. IPS Panels: What's The Difference?

OLED is generally considered a superior panel type due to its ability to display colors that look pleasing to the eye. As it has self-illuminating pixels, it can simply turn them off to create true blacks, resulting in an impressive contrast ratio. This also means colors simply pop on an OLED display panel. Notably, there are two types of OLED panels: W-OLED and QD-OLED. Both have different pixel layouts and differ in how they produce the three primary colors — red, green, and blue. While the basics remain the same for both, you may get slightly different performance based on whether your monitor has a W-OLED or QD-OLED panel. For example, OLEDs generally have good color accuracy and color volume. However, QD-OLEDs are known for better color fidelity than W-OLEDs because of the use of quantum dots. Otherwise, you can expect near instant response time, zero motion blur, and superb viewing angles from both types of OLED panels.

That said, OLEDs are far from perfect. The most common issue is that OLED panels are susceptible to burn-in, which is a problem that occurs when certain pixels deteriorate faster than others because of constant use. The result is that images or text that are repeatedly displayed get permanently burned into the display. This can impact how long an OLED monitor lasts. Fortunately, modern monitors and TVs have tons of tools to increase longevity, and you can also try several ways to avoid OLED burn-in. Plus, OLED monitors are generally more expensive and not all OLEDs can get very bright, which can hamper their HDR performance and result in very dark parts of a scene becoming almost imperceptible, a phenomenon that's called "black crush." Still, OLED monitors are generally considered great for gaming and media consumption.