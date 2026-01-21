5 Cheap Amazon Tools Every PC Owner Should Have In Their Collection

Ever felt a zap when you touch a doorknob or pick up an object from your table? That's your body releasing built-up static energy. While it may be just a tiny, inconsequential shock to you, it's powerful enough to fry sensitive PC components like CPUs, RAM, and motherboards. That's because under normal circumstances, these components inside your PC carry around 12 volts of charge, whereas the static discharge from your body can reach up to 3,000 volts. You can prevent this from happening by using an anti-static wrist strap.

It contains a built-in resistor (1 MΩ) that slows down the flow of your body's static charge, and an alligator clip that attaches to a grounded object and safely flushes that charge without harming anything you're holding while doing maintenance or building work. Even though it protects PC parts worth hundreds and thousands of dollars, an anti-static wrist strap retails for just $5.50 on Amazon. Make sure you pick a strap according to your wrist circumference. While the regular size will work for most people, if you have a big wrist (between 8 and 10.5 inches), go for the extra-large variant, which costs just $1.50 more.

Using an anti-static wrist strap is super simple: Just wear the strap on your wrist and tighten it using the velcro. Next, attach the metal connector to the wristband and clip the alligator clip to the metal case of your CPU, which is grounded. Rest assured, an anti-static wrist strap won't limit your movement. It comes with a coiled polyurethane cable that stretches up to 9.8 feet, so you can move around your desk and workspace comfortably.