Ranking 11 Major Graphics Card Brands From Worst To Best

Despite the end of the great chip shortage, building a new PC is still a tricky business in 2025. Gone are the days when a decent gaming rig could be built for under $1,000. Today, you can spend that whole budget on just getting a brand new graphics card. Unfortunately, since GPUs are one of the most important components of a PC, on which all gaming performance depends, and we're in an era of some of the worst-value cards, picking one has become a headache.

Nvidia designs and manufactures core GPU chips for its partners, but each maker gets to design their own cooling and thermal management systems. These factors, coupled with software support and reliability, can change the appeal of a card a lot. So, the first step is to choose a brand. Different brands excel in different metrics. For example, people associate Asus with all-out performance, while Sapphire is known mostly for its reliability. Depending on what you'll be using the graphics card for, it can direct you to a specific manufacturer. To help you make this decision, we've reviewed user feedback and the service records of all major GPU manufacturers, ranking them from worst to best based on a combination of customer service, performance, reliability, and pricing criteria.