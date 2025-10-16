Why Nvidia Discontinued The 'GTX' Graphics Card Line

Even with RTX cards taking over, the GTX line is still widely used by many satisfied owners. Looking at Steam, 9 out of the top 10 most popular graphics cards currently being used are from Nvidia's RTX line. The lone outlier in fourth place is the GTX 1650, which was released back in 2019.

This demonstrates the power and affordability of the card at the time of its release, even with its lack of ray tracing hardware. This means that it can't even load certain titles that require ray tracing, but it can still run popular games like Fortnite and most esports titles on lower settings.

You can still find new GTX cards fairly easily, but given the age and price stability issues, buying a new GTX card is one of the worst bang-for-your-buck options today. However, gamers looking to play older PC games still look to the GTX line for its affordability on the used market. Factor in that some of the best 2022 gaming laptops, such as the Acer Nitro 5 (2021), featured a GTX 1650 graphics card in them, and you have a series that simply refuses to quit.