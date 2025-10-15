How To Speed Up Aging Graphics Cards In Minutes Using One Free App

You can still find some cost-effective graphics cards (GPUs), but with cards like the NVIDIA RTX 5090 retailing for over $2,000 at the high end, it's clear that prices have risen overall. Between tariffs and global supply issues, you may find it difficult to buy a new one unless you are willing to spend a pretty penny. In these trying times, PC gamers with generations-old graphics cards could speed them up by overclocking the GPU.

Plenty of prior-generation cards still have enough power to handle modern titles; you just need to tweak your GPU a bit to unlock that potential. With the right tool, you can fine-tune power limits, fan curves, and clock speeds to squeeze out some extra frames per second without spending a dime. One of the easiest methods to tune your GPU is with MSI Afterburner, a free app that works with both Nvidia and AMD cards. This includes both the best graphics cards and some of the worst bang-for-your-buck GPUs today.