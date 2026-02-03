How To Tell If Your HDMI Cable Can Output 4K

Practically every modern device connects to a screen via HDMI, but not every HDMI cable supports 4K resolution output. If you have a 4K TV or monitor, you'll need a cable with the right HDMI version and sufficient bandwidth. Luckily, you can tell if your HDMI cable can output 4K as long as you know what to look for on the cable or packaging.

Look for printed labels with one of the following HDMI certifications: High Speed HDMI, Premium High Speed HDMI, or Ultra High Speed HDMI. Each of these certifications supports 4K resolution or higher, albeit with different maximum refresh rates. Some manufacturers might also label their cables with terms like 4K @ 60Hz, 18 Gbps, HDMI 2.0, or HDMI 2.1, all of which are surefire signs that the cable can handle 4K output.

You can always double-check that your HDMI cable is putting through 4K video by plugging in a 4K-capable device and testing it that way. This will work with an Apple TV box, a PlayStation 5, or another current video game console. When you navigate to the device's video settings and select resolution configuration, the on-screen menu will list the resolution options available based on the capabilities of the connected display. If your HDMI setup does not support 4K resolution (3840x2160), that option will not be listed. In other words, if you have a 4K TV, and you're still not getting 4K output, it's probably time to upgrade your old HDMI cables.