You Should Upgrade Your Old HDMI Cables - Here's Why

HDMI technology has made it so much easier to consolidate the audio-video connections between our TVs, projectors, soundbars, and many other AV devices. Since its inception over 20 years ago, HDMI has also seen a number of upgrades, which is why there are multiple HDMI standards. Starting with HDMI 1.0, several generational leaps have landed us at HDMI 2.1 in the present day, a protocol that introduced features like 4K/120Hz, universal lip-sync correction, and Quick Media Switching.

But even if you run out and buy a brand-new 4K TV to take advantage of 2.1 capabilities, you won't be getting the best picture and sound quality if you don't have the proper HDMI 2.1-rated cables to hook up all your gear. That's especially true for owners of next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which both use HDMI 2.1 to output 4K at up to 120fps — the golden standard for gaming enthusiasts.

While HDMI 2.1 was introduced in 2017, it's not uncommon to have older-gen cables hanging around the house — especially since HDMI 2.0 is only four years older than the 2.1 protocol. Fortunately, most HDMI cables are backward-compatible, so you won't have to worry about which HDMI port to use on your TV.