5 Essential Costco Gadgets Every Remote Worker Should Try

Studies show that sitting for long hours has a negative impact on our health, from back and neck pains to metabolic slowdown to hypertension. As a remote worker, though, you're usually forced to stay seated in front of your computer all day long. To set up your desk to avoid back and neck pain and all those other health implications, you might want to consider using an adjustable desk like the ApexDesk Elite Series 71" x 33" Height Adjustable Desk from Costco. This desk is fully motorized with a dual-motor lift system. You can manually change its height from 30 to 49 inches using the up and down arrows in the control panel. But if you tend to keep your desk at the same few heights, you can opt to save up to four positions for quick one-touch adjustments.

Design-wise, the ApexDesk Elite features an ergonomic shape with a curved front edge to help you stay closer to your keyboard without reaching out too much. It's spacious enough for three monitors and durable enough for 235 lbs of load. The desktop itself is made of a medium-density fiberboard with a PVC laminate finish to make it scratch and stain-resistant. To keep you comfortable, the ApexDesk Elite doesn't run a crossbar underneath. That means you have more room even for an exercise bike. The desk also includes a cable management tray installed underneath, so your cords are hidden and organized.

The ApexDesk Elite is a Costco online exclusive, available for $649.99 and comes in five colors. It doesn't come pre-assembled, but it's easy to put together in under an hour.