How To Set Up Your Desk To Prevent Back And Neck Pain According To Experts

You most likely spend up to eight or even more hours per day sitting if your job entails working on a computer. It definitely takes a toll on your body, and you're not alone, because humans aren't evolutionarily built for prolonged sitting on a chair. Yes, our ancestors used to sit, but it was quite different. Sitting on a modern chair is static, while they used to engage their muscles whenever they sat in postures like squatting. Modern furniture often doesn't match how our bodies are designed. This can lead to neck, back, and leg pain. It may also cause eye strain and repetitive motion injuries, such as tendonitis and carpal tunnel syndrome.

All these injuries rarely happen in a day. They tend to develop gradually over extended periods — could be weeks, months, or even years. We reviewed academic papers and ergonomists' advice to develop these 13 tips for setting up your desk to avoid these injuries (especially neck and back pain). They all revolve around maintaining proper body posture and workstation setup.