9 Signs Your Dual Monitors Aren't Set Up Properly

It might be hard to imagine now, but there was a time when having more than one monitor connected to your computer at the same time would have been a rather ridiculous idea. Many PCs could only run one display, much less stretch a workspace across two or more. Windows only officially got multi-monitor support with Windows 98, although Macs had this ability since the late 80s.

Once you've experienced having two monitors, it's easy to see why many consider this the minimum requirement for optimal multitasking efficiency. One can get by on a single monitor using tricks like virtual desktops, and you can use features like window snapping to split apps across the same monitor, but it's not quite like having two dedicated screens.

Today, we take using multiple monitors for granted. It's easy to set up on all desktop operating systems. Even mobile devices like smartphones and tablets can have multi-monitor support, so it really is completely mainstream. And yet, it's still surprisingly easy to misconfigure your dual-monitor setup or to run into maddening issues that have no clear solution. We've collected 10 common signs that something's not quite right with multi-monitor configuration, and how to solve each problem.