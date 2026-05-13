The AirPods' Environmental Problem Nobody Talks About

There are several problems that worsen the environmental impact of every pair of AirPods Apple manufactures. First and foremost, AirPods have a definite shelf life, not unlike when your smartphone becomes too old to use. Every part of the device, from the batteries to the speakers, is on borrowed time from the moment it rolls off the production line. The precise lifespan of a pair of AirPods varies depending on the model and how you're using them, but generally speaking, things will start to fail at around two to three years of ownership.

AirPods are made partially of recycled materials, but as Apple keeps manufacturing new units to replace failed ones every few years, those environmental positives can start to shrivel up. A solution to this would be allowing users to prolong their AirPods' lifespan through repairs and parts replacement, especially the batteries. Unfortunately, at least with the AirPods Pro 3, there's no way to open the earbuds or the charging case without ruining them.

Even if you could open the devices, Apple doesn't sell replacements for their proprietary parts, so there's no way for end users to fix them. This means that when your AirPods fail, disposing of them is the only option. Sending old AirPods off to Apple for recycling helps, but due to the proprietary design, only Apple can do this, while many third-party recycling plants can't help.