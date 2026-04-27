This '80s Horror Show Helped Launch An Entire Television Network

The FOX Television Network hit the airwaves back in October of 1986 and quickly gained ground to become the fourth major network alongside the big three: ABC, CBS, and NBC. FOX reached parity in the mid-1990s and even overtook the trio in ratings with younger viewers. It was the first competitive network to challenge the big three after the DuMont network ended in 1956.

By 1987, FOX was pushing hard with original content to help establish itself as an alternative to its peers. Shows like "Married With Children" pushed boundaries, "21 Jump Street" helped build the network's edgy branding, "The Tracey Ullman Show" was comedic gold, and then there was "Werewolf."

"Werewolf" was billed as a horror show, something fresh for the time on network television, as it wasn't an anthology series like many shows with horror elements before it. The show was similar in many ways to "The Incredible Hulk," centering around a man who transforms into a werewolf and spends the series trying to rid himself of the curse. The series was also unique in that it was released in half-hour episodes, something mostly done for comedy programming at the time.